Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
The change comes a few weeks after the province lifted proof-of-vaccination rules and capacity limits.
Select settings such as public transit, health-care facilities, long-term care homes and congregate care settings will keep mask mandates until the end of April, when the province plans to put an end to all remaining public health rules.
Provincial politicians and top health officials say public health indicators have improved enough to remove mask rules, which have also been lifted in other jurisdictions across Canada and around the world.
Premier Doug Ford has said he plans to keep wearing a mask in the provincial legislature "for the first few days" after the mandate lifts, stressing that people should be allowed to keep wearing masks if they want to.
The province's top doctor has similarly stated that people must remain "kind, considerate and respectful" toward those who continue wearing a mask.
Dr. Kieran Moore has also said that this does not signal that COVID-19 has disappeared or that the pandemic is over, but it means that Ontario has come to place where it can now manage the virus.
Some local health officials in parts of the province's north are encouraging residents to keep wearing masks in indoor public settings.
School boards that wanted more time to keep mask mandates have been ordered by Moore to adhere to the official end date, but the Hamilton-Wentworth school board has said it plans to keep the mask requirement until April 1.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine defiantly rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday, officials said, in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
What could a new COVID-19 variant look like? Here's what experts have to say
With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in provinces across the country, Canadians may be feeling as though aspects of their lives are starting to return to 'normal.' But experts warn that lifting long-standing measures such as physical distance and masking will not only increase transmission, but raise the chances that a new COVID-19 variant will emerge.
Pressure on Ottawa as CP Rail stoppage enters second day
The pressure is on in Ottawa today as a CP Rail work stoppage enters its second day. Industry leaders and politicians have urged Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan to end the labour dispute after 3,000 conductors, engineers and train and yard workers were off the job over the weekend.
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
Basic training course at CFB Esquimalt shut down amid allegations of racism, harassment
Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt says it has halted a basic training course after a string of incidents among recruits that included racist harassment, sexualized comments and the sharing of a sexually explicit photo.
China has fully militarized at least 3 islands in South China Sea: U.S. admiral
China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built in the disputed South China Sea, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment, and fighter jets in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby, a top U.S. military commander said Sunday.
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he's 'ready for negotiations' with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail 'that would mean that this is a third World War.'
Inside the military junkyard recycling Russian weapons for Ukrainian use
A military junkyard in Kyiv is repairing equipment abandoned by or captured from Russian forces in order for it to be used by Ukrainian soldiers.
Montreal
-
Judge orders Urgences-Sante managers to fulfill paramedic roles amid ongoing strike
Dozens of Urgences-Sante managers have been ordered by a Quebec judge to work paramedic shifts amid ongoing strikes in order to “maintain essential services,” according to a prominent healthcare union. About 1,000 Health and Social Service Union (FSSS-CSN) paramedics have been on strike for months demanding more predictable schedules and reduced periods of “on-call” availability, according to the union.
-
Quebec unveils plans for new day to celebrate Francophonie, doubled funding for inter-country initiatives in French
Canadian Francophonie Minister Sonia LeBel said she intends, among other things, “to propose to the National Assembly an official designation of March 22 as Quebec Day of the Canadian Francophonie,” during a Sunday press conference at Montreal.
-
What could a new COVID-19 variant look like? Here's what experts have to say
With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in provinces across the country, Canadians may be feeling as though aspects of their lives are starting to return to 'normal.' But experts warn that lifting long-standing measures such as physical distance and masking will not only increase transmission, but raise the chances that a new COVID-19 variant will emerge.
London
-
OPP identify man killed in Zorra Township collision
The person killed in a collision northwest of Woodstock Friday afternoon has been identified by police.
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
-
Person suffers life-threatening injuries during incident east of Bayfield, Ont.
One person had to be taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident east of Bayfield, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
-
Here's where you'll still need to wear a mask on Monday
Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.
-
'Their own perception of personal safety': Health experts say respect is key with mask mandate ending
Residents in Waterloo Region and all across Ontario are getting ready for mask mandates to lift in most settings on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario's mask mandate for most sectors ends Monday. Here's where you will still need one
This is where you'll need to continue wearing a mask and where you'll be allowed to go without one in Ontario as of March 21.
-
Discoloured water in Porcupine area of Timmins
The City of Timmins is recommending residents in the Porcupine area not drink or wash laundry with municipal water due to a water main break that is expected to cause some discolouration Monday.
-
'Strongman' competition coming to the Sault
A group of Sault Ste. Marie weight lifters are in deep training ahead of the city's first sanctioned strongman competition. 'Valhalla's Mightiest 2022' is set for May 7 at Rebel Gym in the Sault.
Ottawa
-
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Masks no longer mandatory in many Ottawa indoor settings
The Ontario government has lifted the mandatory mask requirements for many places, including gyms, malls, restaurants, bars, grocery stores and within public elementary and secondary schools.
-
Here’s where masks are still mandatory in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at where masks are mandatory and optional in Ottawa now that Ontario has lifted its mask mandate.
Windsor
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
-
Pressure on Ottawa as CP Rail stoppage enters second day
The pressure is on in Ottawa today as a CP Rail work stoppage enters its second day. Industry leaders and politicians have urged Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan to end the labour dispute after 3,000 conductors, engineers and train and yard workers were off the job over the weekend.
-
Spring has arrived: Here's what David Phillips says Canadians can expect
While many Canadians may be enjoying warm weather at the start of spring, one expert says it could be some time before the country begins to see consistently warmer weather.
Barrie
-
One person in critical condition following New Tecumseth house fire
One person is in critical condition after a house fire in New Tecumseth Sunday evening.
-
Throw on colourful socks to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day
Monday marks World Down Syndrome Day.
-
Barrie businesses,residents react to end of mask mandate
The first day of spring is the last day of mandatory masks in Ontario.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia lifts mask mandate in most indoor public spaces
Nova Scotia's mask mandate comes to an end in most indoor public places Monday. People in stores, theatres, restaurants and other low-risk settings will no longer have to don face coverings, but in a last-minute change, masks will still be mandatory in schools.
-
Anti-mask protesters gather outside Dr. Strang's home, make prank calls
Hours before Nova Scotia removed most of its COVID-19 public health restrictions, a handful of anti-mask protesters gathered outside the family home of Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.
-
'Watchful waiting': N.S. health-care professionals cautious as state of emergency ends
As of midnight Sunday, the state of emergency is over in Nova Scotia and most pandemic public health measures are no longer the law.
Calgary
-
CP Rail work stoppage causes crippling effect to Canada’s economy
A work stoppage at CP Rail is causing major disruptions to an already beleaguered supply chain as the union and company are blaming each other with no new deal in sight.
-
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday, officials said, in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
-
Ukraine defiantly rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.
Winnipeg
-
Pothole problems plaguing drivers amid spring thaw
Spring is here and so too is pothole season, something some Winnipeg drivers are already facing the repercussions of.
-
Ukraine defiantly rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.
-
'An absolute disaster': Group fearful over impact of CP Rail work stoppage on businesses
One trade association is expressing its concern over the impact that the CP Rail work stoppage will have on businesses.
Vancouver
-
Police investigating 'suspicious circumstance' at Richmond business
Mounties said the person who called them was in a "parent monitoring room" at the business "when she observed a man allegedly pulling down a young child's pants."
-
B.C. organizers demand clear plan as hundreds of Ukrainians could arrive within days
Prominent members of British Columbia's Ukrainian community are demanding a clear plan from the provincial government as they expect a planeload of displaced families to arrive in the province as early as this week.
-
B.C. resort CEO placed on leave after making sexist remark at conference
The CEO of a B.C. resort has been placed on leave and has resigned from his role on two tourism industry boards after making a sexist comment while speaking at a conference earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Ukraine defiantly rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.
-
Edmonton to examine decriminalizing minor drug offences
In Edmonton, a city council committee will examine decriminalizing illegal drugs to help reduce the number of drug poisoning deaths.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm start to Spring
The melt continues after a brief pause early Sunday.