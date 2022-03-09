Ontario's mask mandate for most sectors ends Monday. Here's where you will still need one

COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings on Monday.

Starting March 21, many of the settings in which Ontario residents have had to wear masks for the last two years will no longer require them.

The government said individuals can continue to wear a mask after that date if they choose to do so.

Here’s where you will be allowed to remove your mask as of March 21:

Schools

Restaurants

Bars

Grocery stores

Banks

Gyms

Movie theatres

Pharmacies

Convenience stores

Libraries

Here’s where you will need to continue wearing your mask as of March 21:

Public transit

Hospitals

Medical clinics

Long-term care homes

Congregate care settings, such as shelters and jails

The government has said that mask mandates in the latter category will lift on April 27, effectively putting an end to the requirement across the province.

At a separate news conference Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said that the choice to wear a mask beyond March 21 will be a personal one.

“It's going to be up to the people of Ontario, if you want to keep the mask on, keep it on,” Ford said. “If you want to take it off, take it off. But we have to move forward from this, people are exhausted and the poor kids in those classrooms too. Like we got to move on.”

The Ministry of Health has also said organizations are welcome to keep mandatory masking policies in place if they so choose.

On March 14, mandatory vaccination policies for employees at schools, child-care settings, hospitals and long-term care homes will also come to an end.

With files from Phil Tsekouras.