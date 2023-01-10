Ontario Liberals set to consult on new leadership process

Ontario Liberals will meet this weekend and decide how they will pick a new leader -- a key step as the party tries to rebuild from the ashes of last year's historic defeat. Interim leader of the Ontario Liberal party John Fraser speaks to reporters after the Ontario government announced changes to it's cannabis retail model, in Toronto on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Ontario Liberals will meet this weekend and decide how they will pick a new leader -- a key step as the party tries to rebuild from the ashes of last year's historic defeat. Interim leader of the Ontario Liberal party John Fraser speaks to reporters after the Ontario government announced changes to it's cannabis retail model, in Toronto on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away

As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state's central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.

Andrew Tate appeals detention in Romanian court

The divisive social media personality Andrew Tate arrived at a court in Romania in handcuffs on Tuesday morning to appeal a judge's earlier decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton