    • Woman in critical condition after being struck by bus in Toronto's east end

    Toronto police are on the scene of a collision involving a school bus in the city's east end on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (Chopper 24) Toronto police are on the scene of a collision involving a school bus in the city's east end on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (Chopper 24)
    A woman is in critical and life-threatening condition after being struck by a bus in Toronto’s east end Wednesday afternoon.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Kingswood and Kingston roads, west of Victoria Park Avenue, just after 4 p.m. for a collision.

    Police say the woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

    The circumstances surrounding the collision are not immediately known.

    Kingston Road is closed between Scarborough Road and Bingham Avenue for the investigation.

