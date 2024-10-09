Woman in critical condition after being struck by bus in Toronto's east end
A woman is in critical and life-threatening condition after being struck by a bus in Toronto’s east end Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Kingswood and Kingston roads, west of Victoria Park Avenue, just after 4 p.m. for a collision.
Police say the woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are not immediately known.
Kingston Road is closed between Scarborough Road and Bingham Avenue for the investigation.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Milton remains on course for Wednesday landfall on Florida's west coast
Devastating winds are expected along portions of Florida's west coast within the hurricane warning area, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states.
Pilot dies aboard Turkish Airlines flight, forcing emergency landing in New York
A Turkish Airlines jetliner headed from Seattle to Istanbul made an emergency landing in New York on Wednesday after the captain died on board, an airline official said.
Hundreds of thousands of popular vehicles recalled in Canada over steering issue
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
video Why are there cars in the Detroit River?
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
Former CIA director says Israel 'unlikely' to target Iranian nuclear sites as retaliation
Former CIA Director and retired Gen. David Petraeus says it is 'unlikely' Israel will target Iranian nuclear sites in retaliation for last week's ballistic missile attack.
'We want things to go forward': Bloc leader hints his party 'might' help end House impasse
The leader of the Bloc Quebecois says his party 'might play a role' in helping the Liberals get House of Commons business rolling again — after days of Conservative-led debate on a privilege matter — but that his assistance would come at a cost.
Rare Monet returned to family more than 80 years after it was stolen by Nazis
A Claude Monet pastel painting stolen by Nazis during World War II, which vanished for decades only to show up with a Louisiana art dealer, was returned Wednesday in New Orleans to the descendants of its original owners.
Women say they were kicked off of Spirit Airlines flight for what they were wearing
Two Orange County women are speaking out after they say they were kicked off of a Spirit Airlines flight because of what they were wearing.
Human smuggling charge laid against Winnipeg man: RCMP
A 42-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with human smuggling following an investigation near a Canada-U.S. border crossing in Manitoba.
Old Montreal fire: another building owned by same landlord shot at overnight
Three young people aged 17, 19 and 20 were arrested after shots were fired late on Tuesday near Old Montreal.
Official languages report questions enrolment cap on Quebec English CEGEPs
Canada's official languages commissioner is expressing concern over Quebec's decision to cap the number of students who can enrol in the province's English-language junior colleges.
Minister Guilbault mandates the Caisse for the Quebec City tramway project
The Legault government has officially entrusted the Caisse de dépôt et placement with the design and construction of phase one of the Quebec City tramway project.
Kanata residents living in 'horror' from rat infestation
Halloween is right around the corner, but residents of a South Kanata community say they've been living in what feels like a horror movie for over a month.
Here's what it’s like to commute by transit from Barrhaven
As the LRT's new north-south line prepares to open, many Barrhaven transit users will still have to use buses and transfer to commute downtown.
Mathieu Fleury no longer Cornwall's chief administrative officer
The City of Cornwall says it has “parted ways” with Mathieu Fleury as the city's chief administrative officer, though the details of his departure are unclear.
Hundreds of thousands of popular vehicles recalled in Canada over steering issue
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
International mining conference underway in Sudbury
An annual international mining conference is underway in Greater Sudbury, Ont., marking the first time the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Conference of Mining Regions and Cities has been held in North America.
Person struck by GO train in Kitchener has died, police confirm
One person was struck by a GO train, near the Kitchener station, on Wednesday morning.
Experts say lithium batteries are safe – if used properly
Lithium batteries, found in everything from cellphones to electric vehicles, have become a part of our daily lives – but recent fires have prompted concerns about their use.
Kitchener, Ont. grocer pushing Ontario lawmakers to strengthen employee protections
Ontario lawmakers are looking to close the loopholes allowing some employers to take advantage of their workers - and they specifically cited Dutchies, a Kitchener grocery store.
'How many lives we need to continue losing?': Son of fatal crash victim calling for intersection changes in Thamesford
This latest crash was the second fatal and third serious accident at this intersection in the past couple of months - when asked, locals said that the intersection is 'kind of blind.'
Pedestrian struck in Sarnia collision
Sarnia police attended the scene of a vehicle collision at the intersection of George Street and Christina Street North Wednesday morning.
World renowned Canadian Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser in London for St. Joseph's Hospital Tribute Dinner
One of Canada's best-ever hockey players, Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, was in London Wednesday. Dr. Wickenheiser is the special guest speaker at the St. Joseph's Tribute Dinner inside the RBC Centre in London, Ont.
Former NHL goaltender helps people overcome mental health struggles
Former NHL goaltender, Corey Hirsch, has spoken to thousands of Canadians about his struggles with mental health.
-
'There was not a seat to be had': Highest attendance in over a decade at Leamington Raceway
The Lakeshore Horse Racing Association is hoping to get more race dates added to future seasons soon following the success of this year's season at the Leamington Raceway.
Barrie man found not guilty in 1994 death of Katherine Janeiro
The jury reached a verdict on Wednesday in the 1994 Katherine Janeiro murder case, finding her former boyfriend, Bruce Ellis, not guilty.
One person critically injured after being shot during armed robbery at gas station: OPP
Provincial police are investigating reports of an armed robbery in Amaranth Township that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.
Jet engines echo over Barrie as RCAF pilots take to the skies
Residents in Barrie turned their eyes to the skies on Wednesday as the roar of two Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets flew over the city.
New bill to regulate sale of machetes, other long-bladed weapons in Manitoba
A bill restricting the sale of long-bladed weapons was introduced in Manitoba Wednesday by Justice Minister Matt Wiebe.
Winnipeg landlord facing fines over mass apartment evictions
A Winnipeg landlord is facing $9,000 in penalties following a mass eviction at a Winnipeg apartment block this summer.
Police investigating missing funds from Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston’s riding association
Premier Tim Houston said he was notified on Monday morning that funds had been allegedly stolen from the Pictou East Riding Association.
Former CTV Atlantic employee bracing for Hurricane Milton from his Clearwater home
Former CTV Atlantic employee Eric Bungay who now works for a CBS affiliate in Tampa Bay is bracing for Hurricane Milton's arrival.
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Police release video of encampment found dug into hill under High Level Bridge
On Wednesday, Edmonton police posted video of a large encampment found excavated under the High Level Bridge in August.
Alberta MLA comparing transgender students to poop welcomed back by UCP
Jennifer Johnson, Lacombe-Ponoka legislature member, has been welcomed back into the United Conservative Party (UCP).
Oilers face Jets to start new NHL season with Skinner, Arvidsson on line with Draisaitl
Connor McDavid is slated to skate with a familiar offensive duo while Leon Draisaitl will line up with two of the newest Edmonton Oilers hired guns Wednesday night at Rogers Place to open their National Hockey League (NHL) season.
Alleged stalker visited Cranston homes multiple times: Calgary police
Calgary police are appealing to the public for help as they work to identify a suspect accused of stalking and harassing the residents of two Cranston homes.
Art exhibit at The Confluence brings digital touch to work of contemporary Indigenous artists
A new art exhibit at The Confluence is giving a digital twist to a showcase of the work of Indigenous artists.
Regina man convicted in three murders to receive new trial on two
Saskatchewan's highest court has granted Dillon Whitehawk an appeal and a new trial has been ordered for the 2019 deaths of Jordan Denton and Keenan Toto.
Sask NDP touring Yorkton area with plans to end rural ER disruptions
The Saskatchewan New Democrats are touring the Parkland region, vowing to end rural emergency room disruptions if they form government this fall.
Those wishing to run in Regina's civic, school board elections have until 4 p.m. to submit paperwork
Those who are interested in running for mayor, city council or school board in Regina's upcoming civic election have until 4 p.m. this afternoon to submit their paperwork.
Saskatoon homelessness rally proposes tent city as 'emergency action to keep people safe'
Dozens of people gathered at Saskatoon city hall Tuesday to voice their concerns about the growing issue of homelessness in our city, and to offer their own solutions.
Saskatoon Public Schools helps deliver Thanksgiving Cheer Crates to help out cash-strapped families
Hundreds of students and their families will get a hand this Thanksgiving weekend thanks to the Canpotex Cheer Crate campaign, put on by The Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation.
Saskatoon police investigating after 3 men assaulted with hammers, golf club
Police are investigating three separate incidents involving assaults with a hammer and golf club on Tuesday night in Saskatoon.
CTV News Reality Check: B.C. leaders' debate includes misleading, muddled statements
When the three major party leaders spoke to British Columbians for 90 minutes Tuesday during their only televised debate, they slung attacks at each other while touting their own ideas and promises.
Did John Rustad witness an overdose death on his way to the B.C. leaders' debate?
During the campaign, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad has repeatedly said people are "dying on the streets" in the province – and on Tuesday he claimed to have witnessed that very thing in downtown Vancouver while he was on his way to the leaders' debate.
Company ordered to pay $1 million for failing to finish West Vancouver luxury home on time
A West Vancouver company has been ordered to repay a homebuyer's $1-million deposit after it failed to complete construction on the property in time.
Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo lauds B.C. Green Party in leadup to election
American actor and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo is weighing in on British Columbia politics, lauding the B.C. Green Party's stance on fossil fuels ahead of the Oct. 19 election.
Eby says he'll focus on NDP's record in B.C., but can't resist more digs at Rustad
British Columbia New Democrat Leader David Eby says he was "wired" and had trouble falling asleep after the televised election debate, adding that he would see his performance as successful if those watching at home felt he was focused on their priorities.