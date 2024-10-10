TORONTO
Toronto

Police investigating after one person found dead at Brampton home

An officer is pictured behind police tape at a home in Brampton where one person was found dead Wednesday October 9 2024. An officer is pictured behind police tape at a home in Brampton where one person was found dead Wednesday October 9 2024.
Peel Regional Police say homicide detectives have been notified after a person was found dead at a home in Brampton last night.

Officers arrived at the home on Lord Simcoe Drive, in the area of Dixie Road and Williams Parkway, at around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a medical assist call.

Police released few details, but officers were outside the home for hours. Forensic identification services could also be seen at the home.

A neighbour told CTV news Toronto that one person was led away in handcuffs. Police would not immediately confirm an arrest and have not provided details on possible charges so far.

The coroner has not yet confirmed the cause of death. Police said they are holding the scene pending further information.

There is no information so far about the person who died.

