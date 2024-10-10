Cyclist struck by vehicle in Toronto sustains serious injuries: paramedics

TORONTO
Toronto

    Toronto police are on scene after a cyclist was struck and left with serious injuries on Oct. 10, 2024. Toronto police are on scene after a cyclist was struck and left with serious injuries on Oct. 10, 2024.
    A cyclist has sustained serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s east end Thursday morning, paramedics say.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Logan Avenue just after 7 a.m. for reports of a collision.

    Toronto Paramedic Services told CTV News that an adult male cyclist was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver remained at the scene following the collision.

    Police say one eastbound lane of Lake Shore Boulevard is closed as a result and drivers should expect delays.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

