Cyclist struck by vehicle in Toronto sustains serious injuries: paramedics

A cyclist has sustained serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s east end Thursday morning, paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Logan Avenue just after 7 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Toronto Paramedic Services told CTV News that an adult male cyclist was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene following the collision.

Police say one eastbound lane of Lake Shore Boulevard is closed as a result and drivers should expect delays.