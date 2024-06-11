Ontario law named in honour of teen killed by a soccer net requires them to be secured
The father of a 15-year-old Ontario boy who was killed by a 200-pound soccer net says he is honoured that a new provincial law is named for his son, though he would trade everything to be oblivious to the dangers of such nets and have his son back.
Garrett Mills, from Napanee, Ont., was playing in a park with his girlfriend and his best friend on May 12, 2017, hanging off the crossbar of an unanchored soccer net and doing chin-ups, when the structure fell on top of him and killed him.
Garrett's Legacy Act, which received royal assent last week, establishes requirements for safe usage of movable soccer goals that are used by members of the public.
Shortly before his death, Garrett had out of the blue asked his father what a legacy was.
"Once we had explained it to him, he paused for a moment and really contemplated that for a moment and then said, 'When I go, I want to leave a legacy,'" his father Dave Mills says.
"Four days later, he was gone."
Movable soccer goals have been blamed for more than 40 deaths across North America, mostly of children, said Ric Bresee, the Progressive Conservative member of provincial parliament for Hastings-Lennox and Addington who proposed the legislation as a private member's bill.
Mills said it is a huge honour for his son's name to be attached to a law that could be life saving.
"Garrett would have been, probably first and foremost, embarrassed with all this kind of attention, but the thought that maybe this will prevent a similar accident from happening and another kid from experiencing serious harm and another family from having to have their guts ripped out — as my wife so aptly put it a while ago — it's a great feeling," he said.
It has been a long road for Mills in advocating for a law to be enacted. This was the third attempt to get the bill through.
Bresee said he was pleased the bill was supported by all parties and that they all co-operated to get it passed before the legislature rose before an extended summer break.
"Obviously, soccer is a wonderful sport," he said. "We want to encourage people to be out enjoying the fresh air regardless of what sport they're playing, but we need to make sure that people are safe in that process."
Now, Minister of Sport Neil Lumsden will make regulations so the law can come into force. The ministry is working with sport organizations and manufacturers.
"I'm looking forward to effecting change that's going to impact thousands and thousands of young people, and they won't even know it," he said.
"The power of it is going to be long lasting."
Mills said that while he is relieved the law has finally passed, he wants Garrett to be remembered for so much more than just how he died.
"I know a lot of parents probably would wax similarly about their own kids, but he really was kind of cut from a different cloth," he said.
"From the day he was born, we never had an argument with him, ever, not once. We never had to discipline him, ever. He was a peacemaker. He looked to make others happy. Every day, it was like his mission to make people laugh."
He never lost his temper and exuded love for everyone, Mills said.
"I thought to myself, if this kid, who was 15 at the time he passed, could live a life, really so well...surely I could maybe emulate that somewhat and live like that myself. And I had been making that effort. And I still make that effort to live more like Garrett lived," he said.
"I try every day to be that legacy, a part of that legacy that Garrett has left."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
BREAKING Malawi's vice president and 9 others have died in a plane crash, the president says
Malawi's vice president and nine others were killed in a plane crash, the country's president said Tuesday.
Younger homeowners more likely to be financially stressed: survey
Roughly six in 10 Canadians with a mortgage are financially stressed, with younger homeowners more likely to be under pressure.
Chinese police say a suspect is in custody in the stabbing of 4 U.S. college instructors
Chinese police have detained a suspect in a stabbing attack on four instructors from Iowa's Cornell College who were teaching at a Chinese university in the northeast city of Jilin, officials said Tuesday.
Not all plant-based foods are equal. This type can raise the risk of heart attack and early death
Experts say that eating a plant-based diet can help you live longer and reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases. But are all plant-based foods the same?
Pharmacists look to Alberta's 'gold standard' model in increasing their prescribing powers across Canada
The Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA) is ramping up efforts to increase the number of medical conditions pharmacists can treat, in what it says is an effort to help ease the pressures of an overburdened healthcare system.
Jurors will resume deliberations in the federal gun case against President Joe Biden's son Hunter
Jurors will resume deliberations Tuesday in the criminal case against Hunter Biden over a gun President Joe Biden's son bought in 2018 when prosecutors say he was in the throes of a crack cocaine addiction.
U.S. lifts ban on sending weapons to a controversial Ukrainian military unit
The U.S. has lifted a ban on providing American weapons and training to a controversial Ukrainian military unit that was key to the defence of the major port city of Mariupol, the State Department said on Tuesday.
Blinken welcomes UN vote in favour of Gaza ceasefire plan and again calls on Hamas to accept it
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the UN Security Council's vote in favour of a U.S.-backed proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release made it "as clear as it possibly could be" that the world supports the plan, as he again called on Hamas to accept it.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
'She was the random victim': Son speaks out after mom's fatal stabbing in Laval
A man has come forward to talk about his mother who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Laval.
-
2 Montreal fire service employees suspended in wake of fiasco over terrace closures on Grand Prix weekend
Two employees with the City of Montreal's fire service have been suspended following the controversial closing of restaurant terraces on Peel Street during Grand Prix weekend.
-
Verdun business targeted by suspected arson again
A business on Wellington Street in Montreal's Verdun borough was the victim of a suspected arson attack for the second time in less than a week.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa to introduce new 'Night Mayor' today
The city of Ottawa will introduce the new 'night mayor' this morning, the individual tasked with helping to shape the city's nightlife and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
-
Ottawa drunk driver caught riding e-bike on Highway 417
Ontario Provincial Police charged an impaired driver who was caught travelling on an electric-powered motorbike on Highway 417 in Ottawa.
-
Budget constraints remain as OCDSB approves $1.3 billion budget for 2024-25
Ottawa's largest school board says it will spend nearly $1.2 billion on operations next school year and more than $127 million to improve schools and build new ones next school year.
Northern Ontario
-
Former teacher avoids jail time for historical sexual assaults involving young students
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
-
Natural Resources Minister makes big announcements on mining in Sudbury
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson had a busy day in Sudbury with two funding announcements and a big shift to the critical minerals list with the addition of three more.
-
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Kitchener
-
First-year students wait and worry over residence approval at University of Guelph
Many incoming first-year students at the University of Guelph were told last week that they wouldn’t have a guaranteed spot in residence next fall. The situation got a little clearer on Monday.
-
Ont. woman says all belongings inside storage unit destroyed by rat infestation
A Cambridge, Ont. woman wants to be reimbursed after rats destroyed all of her belongings which were kept inside a storage unit.
-
WRPS spent nearly 18,000 hours responding to calls near shelters and encampments in 2023
A report going before the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board on Wednesday outlines how much time officers have spent responding to calls related to homelessness.
London
-
MLHU reporting first human case of Lyme disease in 2024
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has recorded its first case of human Lyme disease this year, a Middlesex County adult.
-
'Rogue landlords' put on notice by council committee that backed licensing by-law to prevent renovictions
Councillors vented their frustration about the number of Londoners losing their homes to so-called "renovictions."
-
Driver expected to recover following serious crash in St. Clair Twp.
Police say a 59-year-old St. Clair Township resident is expected to make a recovery after a major collision last week.
Windsor
-
6 people sent to hospital after serious two-vehicle crash on Queens Line
Chatham-Kent police say six people had to be taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Queens Line Monday night.
-
Windsor sees high job growth, highest unemployment
Statistics Canada released its monthly labour force report for May, showing an interesting contrast in the Windsor area.
-
Here comes sunshine! Windsor-Essex forecast looking nice Tuesday
A beautiful day is in store for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Tuesday with lots of blue skies and bright sunshine.
Barrie
-
Boardroom shuffle at RVH
RVH's Annual General Meeting sees new boardroom faces and new titles for some.
-
Fire officials warn of rising lithium-ion battery fires
Fire officials in Simcoe County and across the country are warning of a rapid increase in lithium-ion battery fires.
-
Woman charged after being struck by Barrie police cruiser while crossing street
An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Lawyers make closing arguments in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers have argued the accused had a history of schizophrenic delusions culminating in ‘catastrophic circumstances,’ while Crown prosecutors say the killings of four vulnerable Indigenous women were driven by Skibicki’s racist views and deviant sexual urges.
-
'A wonderful man': Family of Winnipeg cyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
-
Demonstrators shut down Winnipeg street at conclusion of Skibicki trial
Dozens of demonstrators briefly shut down the intersection outside the Manitoba Law Courts Monday, following final submissions in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
Atlantic
-
Convicted N.B. killer denied parole after review; sister of victim 'absolutely shocked'
The man convicted for the 1987 murder of a Moncton, N.B., teenager has again been denied parole after a request to review his case.
-
Cole Harbour man, 76, charged with murder: N.S. RCMP
A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.
-
N.B. RCMP officer charged with criminal offences
A New Brunswick RCMP officer is facing criminal offence charges.
N.L.
-
NEW
NEW United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Edmonton
-
Stanley Cup: Rodrigues scores twice in third to lift Panthers over Oilers in Game 2
Evan Rodrigues scored back-to-back third period goals, including the winner, as the Florida Panthers won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-1 over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
-
Edmonton landfill waste carbon capture project inks deal with Canada Growth Fund
A company proposing to use carbon capture and storage technology to create clean electricity from landfill waste has become the second to secure a carbon price backstop contract through the Canada Growth Fund.
-
Pharmacists look to Alberta's 'gold standard' model in increasing their prescribing powers across Canada
The Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA) is ramping up efforts to increase the number of medical conditions pharmacists can treat, in what it says is an effort to help ease the pressures of an overburdened healthcare system.
Calgary
-
Boil water advisory lifted for Bowness as water main repair work continues
Alberta Health Services has lifted the boil water advisory for the Calgary community of Bowness.
-
Stanley Cup: Rodrigues scores twice in third to lift Panthers over Oilers in Game 2
Evan Rodrigues scored back-to-back third period goals, including the winner, as the Florida Panthers won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-1 over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
-
Well-known white grizzly bear dies after collision on Trans-Canada
A well-known white grizzly bear often seen near the Trans-Canada Highway has died after being hit by a vehicle.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW Controversial apartment build in Regina neighbourhood could be green-lighted Tuesday
Regina city council will decide whether or not it will allow construction of a controversial apartment complex in the Douglas Park neighborhood to move forward at a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
-
Injuries reported following crash involving school bus near Rockglen, Sask.
Assiniboia RCMP are currently investigating a crash involving a school bus and SUV near the community of Rockglen, Sask.
-
Advocates noticing rise in homelessness as city council set to discuss permanent emergency shelter
There has been a significant increase in people living on the streets in downtown Regina. It comes as city council prepares to discuss the proposed location for a permanent emergency shelter.
Saskatoon
-
'Must've been a mistake': Accused Sask. killer Greg Fertuck says he didn’t mean to apply for a mistrial
A man on trial for murder said he mistakenly applied for a mistrial.
-
City reviewing security measures after knifepoint robbery at Saskatoon campground
Some security changes could be on the way at Saskatoon’s Gordie Howe Campground after an armed robbery last week where a camper was held at knifepoint.
-
Injuries reported following crash involving school bus near Rockglen, Sask.
Assiniboia RCMP are currently investigating a crash involving a school bus and SUV near the community of Rockglen, Sask.
Vancouver
-
$3,000 in baseball gear stolen from New Westminster field: police
Police are looking for a large, steel storage box containing $3,000 worth of baseball gear they say was stolen from a New Westminster field earlier this year.
-
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing teen bystander during B.C. gang shooting
Dressed in a navy blue suit, Kane Carter stood tall in the prisoner’s box and calmly entered not guilty pleas to the three charges against him in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Monday.
-
The Last Word
The Last Word Mike McCardell returns to CTV with touching tribute
CTV News Vancouver is delighted to welcome back Mike McCardell and his beloved Last Word.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman, dog attacked by cougar in Vancouver Island provincial park
A helicopter was sent to rescue hikers and their dogs after a cougar attack in a Vancouver Island provincial park over the weekend, according to officials.
-
'It's such a tremendous relief': Youth shelter coming to the City of Duncan
An emergency shelter for vulnerable youth is coming to the Cowichan Valley, officials announced Monday.
-
Child, dog among swamped kayakers rescued by U.S. Coast Guard off San Juan Islands
There was a rescue at sea over the weekend off the San Juan archipelago, when a group of kayakers’ boats got swamped in choppy waters.