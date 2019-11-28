TORONTO -- Ontario’s public high school teachers will participate in a one-day, province-wide walkout if the union can't reach a deal with the Progressive Conservative government.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference held Thursday afternoon, the president of the Ontario Secondary School Teacher's Federation (OSSTF) said that the Crown brought "absolutely nothing" to the table during the latest bargaining session.

“Not even one single proposal to place on the table even after we had begun a very mild withdrawal of services and some political action," Harvey Bischof said.

Bischof also claimed that ministers said that compensation was "singularly the obstacle to getting a deal," which the union president denied.

Among the issues on the table are wages, average class sizes and mandatory online courses.

"Bear in mind that before bargaining even began, this government unilaterally cut support staff, unilaterally cut services and then they told us the way to get those services back was to try to bargain back," Bischof said. "In other words they leveraged students’ educational experience at the bargaining table."

Bischof said that if a deal with the province cannot be made by Dec. 4, teachers will walk of the job and return to work the following day.

“This is intended to draw further attention to this government’s destructive cuts to the education system.”

The union, along with the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, launched twin work-to-rule campaigns three days ago.

As part of the job action, educators stopped participating in EQAO testing, stopped attending “unpaid” after-school staff meetings and said they would not participate in professional development courses led by the ministry of education.

On Wednesday, union supporters briefly blocked Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s car in protest of government cuts to education and the increase in class sizes.

THE OSSTF represents more than 60,000 public high school teachers, educational assistants, early childhood educators, and school support staff.

