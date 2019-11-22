QUEEN'S PARK -- With contract talks between teachers' unions and the Progressive Conservative government breaking down, CTV News Toronto has created a handy guide for parents who are concerned about the potential of a strike.

This list will continue to be updated with developments along the way.

Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO)

Work-to-rule beginning Nov. 26.

After two-and-a-half months of bargaining, Ontario’s 83,000 public elementary school teachers will begin a work-to-rule campaign on Nov. 26, promising that students' education will not be impacted.

"ETFO members will be withdrawing from Ministry and school board administrative activities," ETFO President Sam Hammond said last week. "Our goal is to turn up the heat on Premier Ford and his education minister, Stephen Lecce."

Here are some of the services the union says it will withdraw in the first phase of its campaign:

Teachers will not file a progress report, Term 1 report card or the Kindergarten Communication of Learning. Teachers will, instead, give administrators a list of marks for each student with one brief comment

Teachers will not participate in EQAO testing

Teachers will not take part in Ministry of Education professional learning outside the instructional day, including government’s new Fundamentals of Math Strategy

The union promises, however that certain student-related activities will continue, including:

Focusing on student learning

Maintaining contact with parents regarding students

Scheduled supervisory duties, including extra-curricular activities.

What's next

In the absence of a new contract, ETFO members could escalate their work-to-rule campaign at any time after Nov. 26. The union has yet to announce what the second phase of its campaign would look like.

ETFO would be legally obligated to give the government five days’ notice before launching rotating strikes or a full walk-out. The union received a 98 per cent strike mandate from members in November.

The union has been in contract talks since Sept. 6.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF)

Work-to-rule beginning Nov. 26.

Over 60,000 public high school teachers, educational assistants, early childhood educators, and school support staff who are members of OSSTF will begin a work-to-rule campaign on Nov. 26 and are also promising that students’ education will not be compromised.

The union said its members will be engaging in “information pickets” before and after school and during lunch periods. Educators will hand out pamphlets to parents and the public about the “Ford government’s destructive plans for Ontario’s publicly-funded education system.”

The union said the pickets will not disrupt the regular school day and will not have an effect on students.

Here are some of the services the union said it will withdraw in the first phase of its campaign:

Participation in EQAO preparation or testing

Completion/Submission of Ministry of Education Data Reports

Participation in School Board Professional Activities that are based on Ministry of Education or School Board Initiatives

Participation in unpaid staff meetings outside the regular school day

Providing comments on any secondary provincial report cards

The union says its activities would not impact:

Student learning

Scheduled student supervision

Extra-curricular activities

What’s Next

While bargaining continues, OSSTF members could launch a secondary phase of their work-to-rule campaign any time after Nov. 26.

Union President Harvey Bischof wouldn’t provide a timeline for when the union could escalate or the criteria for additional job action.

OSSTF would be legally obligated to give the government five days’ notice before launching rotating strike or a full walk-out. The union was given a 95 per cent strike mandate from members.

The union has been in contract talks since Sept. 30.

Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA)

Requested Conciliation

While OECTA entered into contract talks in early August, negotiations have recently hit a number of hurdles and the union has asked the Ministry of Labour to appoint a conciliator to oversee the talks.

The union representing the province’s 45,000 Catholic school teachers from Kindergarten to Grade 12, claims the government withdrew proposals from the bargaining table and "dismissed" some of its negotiators.

While progress has been made during negotiations, the union told CTV News Toronto that the government’s class size policies remains a major stumbling block.

What’s Next

If a deal cannot be reached the conciliator can file a “no-board report” which would trigger a 17-day countdown to a legal strike position.

OECTA would have to legally give the government five days’ notice before launching either a work-to-rule campaign, rotating strikes of a full walk-out.

In early November the union received a 97.1 per cent strike mandate from its members.

Association des Enseignantes et des enseignants Franco-Ontariens (AEFO)

Taking strike votes

AEFO, which represents 10,500 educators who work in about 450 schools in Ontario, has been in contract talks with the government since early October.

While the negotiations seem to have been running smoothly, the union recently announced its intention to take strike votes in December to determine whether its members have an appetite to go on strike.

What's Next

Holding a strike vote is one of several steps required before AEFO members would be in a legal strike position.

The union would first have to file a request with the Ministry of Labour to appoint a conciliator, receive a no-board report from the conciliator and give the government five days’ notice before launching any job action.