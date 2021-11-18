TORONTO -- The Ontario government is expected to make a announcement Thursday afternoon about an enhanced COVID-19 testing strategy.

Health Minister Christine Elliott, Education Minister Stephen Lecce, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore will make the announcement at 2 p.m. in Toronto.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.

Earlier this week, sources told CP24 that Ontario's Ministry of Health will allow pharmacies to conduct COVID-19 tests on symptomatic patients for the first time and tests could get underway as soon as this week.

A senior government official told CP24 the program is voluntary and open to any willing pharmacy in the province.

It will involve on-site PCR COVID-19 swab tests as well as a drop-off program for specimens collected at home, similar to the system being implemented at public schools across the province.

With files from CP24's Chris Herhalt