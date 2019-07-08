The Ontario Food Terminal will remain at its current Etobicoke location, the Progressive Conservative government announced amid concerns that the facility was set to be moved.

Premier Doug Ford’s government launched a review of the site during the 2018 fall economic statement as part of a broader review of government spending.

“We spoke with everyone who uses the facility: farmers, buyers, distributors, consumers, and restaurant owners,” Agriculture Minister Ernie Hardeman said. “They all agreed our agri-food sector is best served by working to improve the Ontario Food Terminal at its current location.”

Hardeman cites the terminal’s proximity to restaurants, grocery stores and highways as a “major part” of the food terminal’s success.

The terminal has been a staple of the Queensway since 1954 and calls itself the “stock exchange” for fruit and vegetables — distributing two billion pounds of food every year.