Ontario education workers' strike continues as Ford makes offer to union

The Ontario education workers' strike has entered a second week leaving thousands of Ontario students out of the classroom.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 support workers such as custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers, said last week they will strike "until further notice," insinuating that the strike will continue.

Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce passed legislation Thursday to impose a four-year contract on education workers that bars them from striking.

9:49 a.m.

Following Ford's news conference, NDP Leader Peter Tabuns said at Queen's Park that if the premier was serious about withdrawing the legislation he should immediately recall the legislature.

He told the media Bill 28 is a "huge mistake."

9:38 a.m.

The president of CUPE, along with a number of national and provincial labour leaders, are expected to make an announcement at 11 a.m.

Importantly though, remember that the mediator ended talks because the two sides were too far apart. So unless the strike threat was the sole issue one or both parties are going to have to move #onpoli #onted — Siobhan Morris (@siomoCTV) November 7, 2022

9:21 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford said he is willing to rescind the legislation that made the Ontario education workers’ strike illegal if their union is willing to stop their mass walkout.

“As a gesture of good faith our government is willing to rescind the legislation, are willing to rescind section 33, but only if CUPE agrees to show a similar gesture of good faith by stopping their strike, and letting our kids back into their classrooms," Ford said Monday morning.