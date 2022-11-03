Ontario education workers begin mass walkout as indefinite strike begins

Ontario’s education workers have officially walked off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen’s Park that made a strike illegal.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 support workers such as custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers, said they are striking "until further notice," insinuating that the strike will persist next week.

Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce passed anti-strike legislation Thursday to impose a four-year contract on education workers that bars them from striking.

As part of the bill, striking workers could face a daily fine of up to $4,000, while the union could be slapped with a $500,000 fine.

If the maximum penalty is imposed, the daily bill could amount to $220 million per day.

9:40 a.m.

CUPE President Fred Hahn shares an emotional response to the strike turnout with CP24:

"I anticipated that there would be a crowd here this morning, but walking up and talking to our members, I am overwhelmed with emotion because I know who these workers are. I know that they are mainly women. I know that their wages are woefully low, $39,000 as an average. I know that most of them are laid off in the summer. And yet, they are willing to stand up and to fight for themselves, to fight for their students and supports and actually, they are fighting for every worker in this province."

9:08 a.m.

"It's definitely overriding the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, right?" one protester told CP24 while holding a pink CUPE sign outside of Queen's Park.

Another chimed in, "Yeah that is exactly right. We'll be loud and proud."

8:45 a.m.

Many education worker supporters are holding signs poking fun at Ford and Lecce. One says, "Beware the Snakes at Queen's Park," while another reads, "Dumb and Dumber."

8:30 a.m.

More than 1,000 supporters have already arrived outside of Queen's Park, just 30 minutes into the strike's official start time.

When one protester was asked why he was there, he told CP24, "To stand up for rights and be able to negotiate our freedom."

8:12 a.m.

In response to CUPE's "illegal" protest, Lecce released the following statement.

“Immediately following proclamation of the Keeping Students in Class Act, we filed a submission to the Ontario Labour Relations Board in response to CUPE’s illegal strike action. Proceedings started last night and will continue today. Nothing matters more right now than getting all students back in the classroom and we will use every tool available to us to do so.”

8 a.m.

The strike has officially begun. At Queen's Park, the main hub where education workers are gathering, many are holding signs of support that say "No Cuts to Education" and "Cuts Hurt Kids."

As early as 6 a.m., organizers started setting up for the day.

7:35 a.m.

#Teachers is trending on Twitter in Canada. Although, teachers are not on strike. It's the education workers, such as custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers, who are participating in a mass walkout today.

#CUPE is also trending, which is the name of the union representing strike members and stands for Canadian Union of Public Employees.

7 a.m.

Already, people are beginning to setup for the day outside of Queen's Park on this dark and foggy morning.

Supporters begin to gather at Queen's Park for an Ontario education worker strike on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

6:35 a.m.

Ontario education workers will gather at Queen’s Park for a rally that is anticipated to begin at 8 a.m.

Education workers will also be picketing outside of local MPPs’ offices.

📢 📢 📢 PICKET LINES



Whether you’re an education worker or an ally, come out to a picket line to send the Ford Conservatives a message and to secure a real deal.



6:20 a.m.

