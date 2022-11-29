Ontario court strikes down wage-limiting law for public sector workers

An Ontario court has struck down a Ford government bill that limited wages for public sector workers. (The Canadian Press) An Ontario court has struck down a Ford government bill that limited wages for public sector workers. (The Canadian Press)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files US$50M suit

A Walmart employee who survived last week's mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a US$50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter -- a store supervisor -- 'who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behaviour.'

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton