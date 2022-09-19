Wage-cap law does not infringe on Charter, Ontario says in Bill 124 case
The province says Ontario's wage-cap law on public-sector workers does not infringe constitutional rights.
Groups representing hundreds of thousands of public sector employees are challenging the constitutionality of Bill 124, a law passed in 2019 that limits wage increases at one per cent per year for Ontario Public Service employees as well as broader public sector workers.
The case began last week and has heard from unions representing government workers, teachers, nurses and university faculty among others.
They argue the law has taken away meaningful collective bargaining, thereby violating the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The provisions of the bill were to be in effect for three years as new contracts were negotiated, and the Tories had said it was a time-limited approach to help eliminate the deficit.
The province argues Charter protects only the process of bargaining and not the outcome.
"That's what the law does, it constrains an outcome," said government lawyer Zachary Green.
"Within that substantive constraint on what you salary can look like at end of bargaining, the applicants remain free to engage in a process of meaningful bargaining."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
King Charles leaves handwritten note on top of the Queen's coffin
The note on top of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral on Monday was a handwritten message from her son, King Charles III.
WATCH LIVE | Canadian ceremony commemorating Queen Elizabeth II underway in the capital
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital. In Ottawa, a national commemoration ceremony is underway at the Christ Church Cathedral.
The special role the Canadian Mounties played in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The two-kilometre procession for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday was led by four members of the RCMP musical ride, representing the country’s major role in her funeral.
Loyal to the last, Queen's corgis and pony watch her pass
Queen Elizabeth II's black pony Emma watched the monarch's funeral procession pass by in the grounds of Windsor Castle. The Queen's two corgis, Sandy and Muick, were also brought out for the arrival of the coffin at the castle.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk in Queen's funeral procession
Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a special role at the state funeral of their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday.
In Pictures: Queen's funeral service at Westminster Abbey
Photographs captured the solemnity of mourners at a funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday, which brought to an end 10 days of national mourning in the United Kingdom.
The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.
Montreal
-
A debate and week later, polls show little change in CAQ appeal
After a brief surge in the polls, the Quebec Conservative Party slipped slightly in week four of the Quebec election campaign. Polls showed Thursday's leaders' debate had little affect on support for the CAQ.
-
Quebec election: Liberal leader faces questions about her political future
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade continues to face questions about her political future as her party sputters toward election day.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
London
-
Fatal crash victim identified by OPP
A 79-year-old Delhi woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Tillsonburg. Around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oxford OPP were called to a two-vehicle crash on Simcoe Street.
-
'We are not safe!' Tenants of community housing building rattled after violent Sunday leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
Some residents of an east London, Ont. community housing apartment building say they don’t feel safe in their own homes anymore. “This is a place for us to feel safe, and we are not safe, we are not safe," says Tammy Burgess, a resident of 202 McNay Street. She was expressing the anger and vulnerability she says many tenants are feeling after a stabbing incident at the high rise apartment building.
-
Firearm incident being investigated in London
London police are investigating an incident involving a firearm in the city’s east end. Around 3:15 p.m. officers were called to a parking lot in the 100-block of Bonaventure Drive where a firearm was reportedly discharged and one person was seriously injured.
Kitchener
-
How Waterloo region is observing Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Many people in Waterloo region and around the world are gathering Monday to honour and remember the longest reigning British monarch.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
-
Waterloo public health reports two more monkeypox cases
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Waterloo region has increased by two.
Northern Ontario
-
A familiar friendly face is back
The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign kicked off Monday with 100 per cent of the proceeds supporting local charities.
-
North Bay police investigating a sudden death
North Bay police have a parking lot on the corner of Front Street and O'Brien Street cordoned off Monday morning for an investigation into a sudden death.
-
$100,000 lottery win for a Sudbury woman
A 45-year-old Sudbury woman, who said she is a weekly player, has won $100,000 in a Lottario draw earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
Canada honours memory of Queen Elizabeth II with memorial service in Ottawa
Canadians turned out by the hundreds to line downtown streets of the nation's capital on a rainy Monday to bid a final farewell to Canada's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
No injuries, but structural damage, as garbage truck hits building in Centretown West
No one has ben reported hurt, but a building was damaged after a garbage truck hit the fire escape Monday morning.
Windsor
-
'Sudden death' investigation launched in Chatham-Kent: OPP
OPP are looking for information after a “sudden death” on Highway 40 in Chatham-Kent.
-
'Threatening violence' against Vincent Massey high school leads to arrest of 15-year-old student
Windsor police say a 15-year-old student has been charged after “threatening violence” against a south Windsor school.
-
Driver seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on Huron Church and EC Row
One driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Monday morning.
Barrie
-
Police arrest two allegedly drunk drivers in less than 24 hours in Grey Bruce
Police arrested two drivers accused of being impaired on Sunday in Grey Bruce.
-
OPP seeks public's help with ongoing assault investigation in Grey Bruce
Provincial police in Grey Highlands are appealing to the public for help with an ongoing assault investigation.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
Atlantic
-
Queen Elizabeth II honoured at special church services in the Maritimes
Maritimers are among the many Canadians mourning Queen Elizabeth II as the monarch is laid to rest. Commemorative ceremonies are being held at churches in all three capital cities Monday afternoon.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
Alberta to host memorial for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday
Beginning at 10 a.m., the hour-long service will be livestreamed by the provincial government for people who cannot attend. The livestream will also be viewable on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
Speed, medical episode suspected factors in fatal bus shelter crash: police
The Calgary Police Service traffic section says excessive speed and a medical issue may have played roles in Sunday morning's crash that killed a man waiting at a bus stop.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm here to honour her': Manitobans flock to legislative grounds for gun salute to Queen Elizabeth II
Ceremonial gunfire rang out on the Manitoba Legislature grounds to honour Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral.
-
'They're worthless to anyone else, but they're priceless to us': funeral mementos stolen in broad daylight from Winnipeg man
A Winnipeg man wants the thief, who rifled through his unlocked vehicle in the middle of the day, to return some priceless memories of his deceased parents.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | What you need to know about B.C.'s day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be marked in British Columbia Monday with closures and ceremony.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Canadian ceremony commemorating Queen Elizabeth II underway in the capital
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital. In Ottawa, a national commemoration ceremony is underway at the Christ Church Cathedral.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
Oilers sign Virtanen, Demers to PTOs
Virtanen, a 26-year-old forward, and Demers, a 34-year-old defenceman, will join the Oilers' training camp ahead of the first preseason game on Sunday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Week starts cool, but the warmth is coming back
Autumn officially begins Thursday, and it was definitely feeling like the end of summer this past weekend.