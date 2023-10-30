Ontario couple's senior dog missing for weeks after bolting on wedding night

For nearly two weeks, a Toronto area couple has been desperately searching for their senior dog, an Alaskan Klee Kai that went missing while they were celebrating one of the biggest moments of their life – their wedding day.

“It’s honestly been a nightmare,” Grace Li, the new bride and dog's owner, told CTV News Toronto in an interview on Monday. “I’ve been completely devastated.”

Li, who hails from Richmond Hill, got married at Madison Greenhouse in Newmarket, Ont. on Oct. 14.

“I have two dogs, a girl and a boy, and they were my flower girl and ring bearer,” Li explained.

The couple had arranged for a dog-sitter to come to collect the dogs at the close of the ceremony, as they were not permitted to stay for the reception.

Grace Li and her new husband can be seen above, along with their two dogs, on their wedding day, Oct 14. V, one of the dogs, has been missing since that night. (Grace Li)

Later that evening, Li said that when the dog-sitter opened the front door of her Richmond Hill residence to walk another dog, her two dogs were not secured and escaped into the night.

“She was only able to grab my boy,” Li said. The other dog, an 11-year-old female named ‘V’, has yet to be found.

Li explained that V was wearing an AirTag tracking device when she escaped. The device only sent one ping – at 10:09 p.m. from Douglas Road in Richmond Hill – before going dark.

There have been a few sightings reported to Li since, but nothing leading to the dog's return. Because there was no indication of theft, Li said police directed her to report the loss to Vaughan Animal Services, which she said she's done.

Anyone who believes they may have spotted V can contact Li at help.findv@gmail.com. They are asked to take a photo, if possible.

Li, tearing up as she spoke over the phone, said the weeks since V’s disappearance have been difficult to navigate.

“I’m sorry, but I can’t help but cry,” she said. “I’m almost in denial.”

“She is my best friend and shadow. She’s the kind of dog that follows you around everywhere," Li said.

11-year-old Alaskan Klee Kai, V, can be seen above. V has been missing from Richmond Hill since Oct. 14, her owners' wedding day. (Grace Li)

Vaughan Animal Services advises residents to report any lost pets using its online portal, 24PetConnect. It can be contacted at at 905-832-2281.

In Toronto, a list of all lost animals found within the last 14 days can be viewed here, and reports of lost pets can be made to 416-338-PAWS (7297) or 311.