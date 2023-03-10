Ontario could see federal health-care funding deducted if patients are charged for care
The federal government is warning provinces that it will deduct funding from its health transfers if patients are charged for medically necessary services.
In a letter sent to the Ontario government, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said he was “very concerned with the recent increase in reports of patient charges.”
He noted that virtual care, telemedicine, and the expansion of health workers’ scope of practice have the potential to help provinces meet health-care needs. However, he said in this has also resulted in some patients facing charges to access medically necessary care that would have otherwise been covered.
“Canadians pay for their health-care services through their tax dollars, and should not be asked to pay again by way of patient charges when they need to access those services,” the letter, which was also sent to all provinces in Canada, read.
“As our health-care system evolves, it must do so while respecting the Canada Health Act, in order to protect and preserve public coverage for all medically necessary health services.”
The minister said his office has seen evidence of residents paying out of pocket for access to diagnostic services such as MRI and CT scans.
“This is not acceptable and will not be tolerated,” he said in a statement released Friday.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Duclos said the government intends to reduce the amount of federal health transfers to provinces if patients are charged for these services. The first deductions for patient charges levied during the 2020-2021 year will be applied over the next couple of weeks.
Ontario is one of three provinces that are not seeing a deduction under this policy. Officials said that Health Canada found no evidence of patient charges during this time period for medically necessary services.
The province will, however, see about $32,800 removed from health transfers for “other deductions.” A spokesperson said this would be for overhead charges for abortion services.
In total the federal government is deducting about $82 million from its Canada Health Transfer deductions to provinces.
“We will work with provinces and territories to eliminate future patient charges and the circumstances that led to them,” Duclos said.
“In doing so, provinces and territories may be eligible for reimbursement of their deductions under the Canada Health Act Reimbursement Policy.”
The policy comes as MPPs debate Bill 60—also known as the Your Health Act—which allows licenced independent health facilities to conduct surgeries covered under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP).
Health-care advocates have expressed concern about a lack of oversight, particularly around upselling and overhead costs that may trickle down to the patient.1.6307804
The province, for its part, has insisted there will be oversight and that patients will not be charged for OHIP-covered services.
It also comes as virtual care becomes more prevalent under a straining health system. Some companies have resorted to charging patients a subscription fee for access to doctors.
A new fee structure for doctors providing virtual-only services could also be contributing to further fees, as companies try to make up the difference.
If a patient hasn’t seen a doctor in person, the doctor can only charge $20 per video visit and $15 for a telephone visit.
The health transfers are part of a $196 billion deal the federal government made with provinces for funding over the next 10 years.
The deal with Ontario includes $8.4 million in new money plus a $776 million one-time top up to address urgent needs such as emergency room wait times and surgery backlogs.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario storm brings 'near white-out' conditions to parts of the GTA
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland facing calls to prioritize economic growth as budget date confirmed
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday, with stakeholders calling for the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
Veterans Affairs report confirms 4 inappropriate cases where MAID raised with veterans; other allegations 'unfounded'
An investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada has confirmed a now-former employee had inappropriate conversations with four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying, while all other allegations were determined to be 'unfounded.'
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
Pacifier and baby bottle toys recalled by Health Canada, following death of U.S. child
Pacifier and baby bottle accessories are part of a toy recall due to a choking hazard, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Duclos warns provinces to stop letting patients be charged for virtual health care
Provinces that continue to allow private clinics to charge patients directly for virtual health care could see their future federal funding clawed back, as the government moved Friday to put an end to a proliferation of for-profit virtual care in Canada.
W5 | Divorcing Canadian couples spending thousands on pet custody court battles
Pet custody cases are on the rise in Canada as judges decide who gets the dog or cat after a divorce. Watch W5's 'Dog Fight' on CTV, Saturday at 7 p.m.
China accuses Canada of smearing over secret police stations
China on Friday accused Canada of smearing its reputation over allegations China is secretly operating two overseas police stations in Quebec.
Montreal
-
'This is about pride:' Peladeau purchases Montreal Alouettes from CFL
For Pierre Karl Peladeau, acquiring the Montreal Alouettes is not a business transaction but a labour of love. The Montreal native, who is reportedly worth US$1.9 billion, reached a deal to buy the Canadian Football League team from the league on Friday.
-
Wheelchair user beaten, robbed while using Montreal metro station elevator
A man who uses a wheelchair says he was badly beaten and robbed while trying to board an elevator at the Berri-UQAM metro station in downtown Montreal last Friday. The attack has left Alexandre Vallerand, 29, shaken and afraid to ride the metro alone.
-
Fake Montreal music festival advertising $600 tickets online
Want to see Harry Styles, Doja Cat and SZA in Montreal this summer? Don't hold your breath. The so-called 'Festival Aurora' is not what it claims to be, various sources confirmed to CTV News Friday morning.
London
-
Snow and logistics scrub London airport flights as new destination wish list is revealed
Amid a steady snowfall, London International is coping with both short-term challenges and long-term growth.
-
Tip received in case of missing Lambton County woman
Police now believe 34-year-old Deanna Timms of Brooke-Alvinston, left a home in London at the end of February 2021 with another person, with plans to return to Lambton County — she has not been seen since.
-
Injuries updated non-life-threatening after Huron County crash
Injuries have been updated to non-life-threatening after a head-on crash just east of Walton. According to police, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. about 10 minutes north of Seaforth when a pickup truck and SUV collided for an unknown reason.
Kitchener
-
Police say relay and reprogramming thefts are on the rise in Waterloo region, here are the most-targeted vehicles
Police believe tech-savvy thieves are behind the theft of two vehicles from Cambridge this week.
-
Police investigating shooting in Brantford
Police are appealing for information after a man was found with a single gunshot wound in Brantford.
-
No injuries after pair of collisions on Hwy 24 west of Brantford
Police have reopened Highway 24 south of Paris, Ont. after a pair of collisions.
Northern Ontario
-
Expert explains how murder suspect’s DNA could have gotten on Sweeney’s fingernails
A forensic biologist with the Centre of Forensic Sciences testified Friday that physical contact is the most likely way that Robert Steven Wright’s DNA was found on Renee Sweeney’s fingernails.
-
Ontario students will have to take a new course to graduate. Here’s what you need to know
Ontario students will soon have to take a technology or a trade credit in order to graduate.
-
North Bay woman charged with drug trafficking, $33K in narcotics seized
A 30-year-old North Bay woman accused of dealing narcotics has been arrested as police seize $33,000 in fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crystal meth.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport braces for March Break travel rush
Travellers at the Ottawa airport are being advised to pack their patience this March Break.
-
OC Transpo head a top candidate for Massachusetts transit job, U.S. media report says
Renee Amilcar arrived at OC Transpo in October 2021, succeeding John Manconi as head of Ottawa's transportation system.
-
Liberal MP cites cost of Ottawa LRT inquiry during foreign interference filibuster
A Liberal MP cited the cost of the Ottawa light rail transit inquiry to argue against a public inquiry into foreign election interference on Thursday.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate shots fired in east Riverside
Windsor police are investigating a second incident of gunshots fired overnight Friday in an east end neighbourhood.
-
Video shows gunshots fired at east Windsor gas station
Windsor police have released video of gun shots that were fired at a gas station in the city’s east end.
-
Missing 31-year-old Windsor woman has been found
Windsor police say a missing 31-year-old woman has been located.
Barrie
-
Barrie police seek public's help to find missing 13-year-old girl
Police are appealing to the public for help locating a 13-year-old Barrie girl, who is believed to be with a 17-year-old boy.
-
Barrie house egged, window smashed in south end neighbourhood
Police in Barrie are looking to identify the person(s) accused of egging a house in the city's southwest end and causing several hundred dollars worth of damage.
-
Woman accused of speeding over 150 km/h charged with impaired, stunt driving
Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle for excessive speed late in the afternoon on March 3.
Atlantic
-
Clocks move forward Sunday; nor'easter to watch for next week
A weekend with generally fair March weather is in store for the Maritimes ahead of a nor’easter that is likely to have some impact on the region.
-
Independent watchdog agency charges New Brunswick RCMP officer with assault
An RCMP officer in New Brunswick has been charged with assault causing bodily harm following an investigation by an independent police oversight agency.
-
Tempers flare as CBRM council debates whether to return housing money to Ottawa
A capacity crowd attended Cape Breton Regional Municipality council chambers on Friday to discuss what to do with $5 million for affordable housing.
Calgary
-
Calgary's unemployment rate is now the highest in Canada
Though unemployment rates throughout Alberta remained little changed last month, Calgary now has the dubious honour of being the city with the highest jobless numbers in all of Canada.
-
New mental health centre for Alberta youth opens in Calgary on Monday
A new mental health centre for children opens in Calgary on Monday.
-
Boy, 5, killed in dog attack on Alberta First Nation
A five-year-old boy is dead after a dog attack on a First Nation in northern Alberta. He is believed to have been attacked by three dogs Sunday afternoon on Whitefish First Nation, nearly 400 kilometres north of Edmonton.
Winnipeg
-
7 arrested after police find slew of loaded guns in Manitoba home
An assault report led RCMP to seize several unsecured firearms from a home in The Pas, Man.
-
Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death at Main Street building
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found in a Main Street building by paramedics.
-
City crews ready to deal with forecasted snowfall
Winnipeg city crews are on standby as southern Manitoba braces for snowfall.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver man hospitalized after fall from SRO balcony during police interaction, IIO deployed
A Vancouver man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he fell from his balcony during an interaction with officers at a Downtown Eastside SRO Thursday.
-
IHIT renews appeal for information one year after man gunned down in Superstore parking lot
Homicide investigators are renewing their appeal for information one year after a man was gunned down outside a North Shore grocery store in broad daylight.
-
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian with serious injuries: Penticton RCMP
Mounties are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Penticton, B.C., earlier this week that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
Edmonton
-
Boy, 5, killed in dog attack on Alberta First Nation
A five-year-old boy is dead after a dog attack on a First Nation in northern Alberta. He is believed to have been attacked by three dogs Sunday afternoon on Whitefish First Nation, nearly 400 kilometres north of Edmonton.
-
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
-
WHL suspends Warriors head coach and general manager 5 games, players done for regular season
Four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended since February will remain off the ice for the remainder of the Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season, a news release from the league said on Friday.