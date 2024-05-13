TORONTO
Toronto

    • New York City FC coach repeats denial of allegations he punched a Toronto FC player

    New York City FC head coach Nick Cushing gestures during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Inter Miami, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) New York City FC head coach Nick Cushing gestures during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Inter Miami, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    Share

    New York City FC coach Nick Cushing has repeated his denial of allegations that he punched a Toronto FC player, saying he is shocked and upset at the claim.

    The two teams clashed on the pitch following NYCFC's 3-2 win Saturday night at BMO Field. After the game, Toronto coach John Herdman and captain Jonathan Osorio said the bad blood stemmed from New York's 2-1 win at Yankee Stadium on March 16.

    Herdman and Osorio both said a 19-year-old Toronto player had been punched by the New York coach in the stadium tunnel at halftime of the March game. They did not identify the player but the age fits Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, who opened the scoring at Yankee Stadium.

    Cushing denied the allegation on Saturday night and again Monday. He said NYCFC asked the league to investigate "the incident on Saturday evening," declining further comment.

    Herdman stood by the allegation Monday, saying he had to believe his player's side of the story. And he said he is waiting to hear back from the league on any possible follow-up from what happened Saturday.

    On Saturday night, Toronto FC and New York City FC offered definitive proof of their bad blood in an ill-tempered affair that featured seven yellow cards, one red and an ugly post-game melee that is likely to trigger additional discipline. Toronto FC forward Prince Osei Owusu (99) is restrained by team staff members after MLS action against New York City in Toronto, Saturday, May 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

    The Toronto coach said his club had requested video footage from the March 16 game. The footage received did not show the alleged incident, although Herdman said it showed "evidence of other things that were going on."

    The league did not respond immediately to an email about the two NYCFC-TFC games.

    TFC plays at Nashville SC on Wednesday before returning home to host CF Montreal.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • Weekend crash leads police to stolen vehicle

      Around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people called 911 to report a vehicle speeding on Baseline Road west before colliding with a second vehicle at the interstation of Baseline and Wellington Road.

    • 'Shelter in place' in Plympton-Wyoming

      Residents in an area of Plympton-Wyoming in Lambton County are being asked to shelter in place. A notice from the town posted to social media said Enbridge Gas is in the area assessing a leak.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News