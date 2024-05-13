Subway service suspended into afternoon rush on part of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil leak

Subway service is expected to remain suspended through the afternoon rush on a portion of Line 2 due to a hydraulic oil leak that was first detected on Monday morning.

The pause in service due to slippery track conditions near Sherbourne Station began at around 7:30 a.m. with no estimated time of resolution as of late Monday afternoon, Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24.

“It looks like this could take us into the afternoon rush,'' Green said.

Overnight, Green said a work car dropped hydraulic acid between Yonge and Castle Frank stations.

The closure stretches between St George and Broadview stations, which Green explained is because there are limited turn back locations for the trains.

“The trains were trying to stop and much like a car slips on ice, the train would overshoot the platform by a little bit,” Green said.

At this point, Green said the TTC doesn’t know how the hydraulic oil leak happened but manual deep cleaning is underway.

Over the last eight days, there have been three significant issues during peak travel times on Line 2 in the east end, Green acknowledged. He said TTC delays fluctuate, at times there are none and other times there are several in a condensed time period.

“The perception that we’ve had a number of issues on Line 2 is fair, it’s true,” he said.

In the meantime, 107 shuttle buses are running at peak transit times. The TTC is advising customers downtown to take the 504 King or 505 Dundas streetcars to Broadview Station or GO Transit to Kennedy or Danforth stations.

Due to the situation, a TTC fare is available as an alternative for those taking GO Transit.