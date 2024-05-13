What sacrifices are you making to live in Toronto?

Living in Toronto comes with its sacrifices, including living in a shrinking space at a higher cost.

Last week young adults opened up to CTV News about partnering with their parents in order to buy properties in Ontario. In one case, a 32-year-old woman and her husband bought a house with her mother in Keswick, Ont., an hour north of Toronto.

But for those who can’t, or aren’t prepared to leave the city, paying a premium for a smaller space is a reality.

Condos built in Toronto have shrunk significantly over the last 25 years and are now approximately 400 square feet smaller than they were at the turn of the century, Statistics Canada found in 2023.

A condo in the city built between 1971 and 1990 had a median size of approximately 1,000 square feet while units built between 2016 and 2020 had a median size of about 650 square feet.

Meanwhile, the prevalence of ultra small condos has increased with some new units in downtown Toronto now as small as 300 square feet.

If you live in Toronto what sacrifices have you made when it comes to real estate? Are you making do with less space to stay in the city? What has that meant for you and your family? How has that shaped your day-to-day life?

CTV News wants to hear from you. Share your story by emailing us at torontonews@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTV News story.