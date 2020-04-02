TORONTO -- Anyone caught walking within two metres of another person in a Toronto public park or square may be subject to a fine of up to $5,000.

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced the new “physical distancing” bylaw on Thursday afternoon.

He clarified that the rule does not apply to people living within the same household.

"Any two people who don’t live together who fail to keep two meters of distance between them in a park or a public square will be subject to persecution and will, upon conviction, be liable for a fine of up to $5,000," Tory said at a daily briefing on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the city is looking into setting a fine of $750.

"I've signed this bylaw which is in effect for at least the next 30 days to further drive home the message that people have to keep their distance from each other to avoid spreading COVID-19 further in our city."

The new bylaw comes a day after the city's medical officer of health ordered all individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and anyone who has had close contact with a patient to stay home for 14 days.

Fines could be issued to those who do not comply with the order.

"This is a deadly virus that has already tragically claimed the lives of Toronto residents," Tory said. "Given the surge in cases and deaths that we have seen in places like New York and Italy, we must do everything we can to stop the spread of covert 19 now to save lives in the weeks and months ahead."

This is a developing news story. More to come.