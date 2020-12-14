TORONTO -- The Ontario government has started administering its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today, one day ahead of schedule.

Anita Quidangen, a personal support worker, got the shot first at the University Health Network in Toronto along with four of her colleagues from the Rekai Centre, a long-term care facility in the city.

The first phase of the Ontario government’s immunization plan will see health-care workers like Quidangen, as well as residents of long-term care homes and their caregivers, vaccinated first.

Half of the first shipment of shots received Sunday will be administered this week and the other half will be intentionally held back to give the same individuals a required second dose 21 days later.

From there, adults in Indigenous communities, residents of retirement homes and recipients of chronic home health-care will get doses of the vaccine next.

Of the 6,000 doses received, some of the first shots are being administered at the University Health Network in Toronto with the remainder headed to The Ottawa Hospital.

The province previously said it expected to begin inoculations on Tuesday. However, retired Gen. Rick Hillier, chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, said Friday that if the shipments arrived early, they would begin vaccinating earlier as a result.

The first shipment of vaccines touched down in Hamilton, Ont. on Sunday night. Premier Doug Ford was on hand for the arrival and watched as the first batch of vaccines were unloaded off the plane.

In a news release issued Monday, Ford said the vaccines administered in Toronto were the first for the country, though it's unclear when Quebec, who also received some doses today, started administering their shots.

It was amazing to watch Anita Quidangen, the first person in Ontario & Canada to receive the vaccine. Anita has worked tirelessly to care for some of our most vulnerable since her first days as a PSW in 1988. Thank you Anita for rolling up your sleeves to protect our province. pic.twitter.com/F41n0chuJ6 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 14, 2020

An additional 90,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in Ontario later this month, according to Hillier. The province expects to receive 2.4 million doses -- allowing it to vaccinate 1.2 million people -- during the first three months of 2021.

The vaccine is expected to be more broadly available to the general public in April, the government has said previously, and will take six to nine months to inoculate the entire province.

Ontario reported 1,940 news cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, as well as 23 more deaths. The new infections mark a jump from the 1,677 cases reported on Sunday.

With files from the Canadian Press. More to come.