One person transported to hospital following multi-vehicle collision in Etobicoke
Investigators are on scene following a multiple-vehicle collision in Etobicoke.
Police say the crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of the Gardiner Expressway and Kipling Avenue.
Four patients were assessed on scene. Two were transported to a trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Another was taken to a local hospital.
Investigators say there are bales of hay covering the highway. The Gardiner Expressway eastbound, as well as the Kipling on-ramp to the Gardiner, are closed while officers are on scene.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
National Remembrance Day ceremony to be held in Ottawa
Canada's national Remembrance Day ceremony is set to kick off in Ottawa Saturday with the veterans' march.
Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
Indigenous soldiers determined to carry on family legacies
Wednesday is National Aboriginal Veterans Day, which was first observed in Winnipeg in 1994. The Canadian Press spoke with three Indigenous soldiers about why they enlisted.
Remembrance Day: Canadian historian aims to honour the stories of Black veterans
As the country prepares to honour the sacrifice of Canadian troops on Remembrance Day, one historian aims to commemorate the thousands of Black veterans that have served in the country’s military since the First World War.
Gaza's main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel's attacks put it at odds with allies
Israel's prime minister pushed back Saturday against calls from Western allies to do more to protect Palestinian civilians, as troops encircled Gaza's largest hospital where doctors said five patients died, including a premature baby, after the last generator ran out of fuel.
Some legions struggling to pay the bills as membership declines
For generations, the legion has been a community gathering spot for veterans and their families, but after years of declining membership and mounting bills, some are struggling to stay afloat.
China ambassador seeks 'rational' relations, trade boost by 'reserving differences'
China's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa's allegations of foreign interference in Canadian elections are hurting economic ties -- but he insists his country isn't punishing Canada.
Jury in Peter Nygard trial asks judge how to proceed if they can't agree on a count
The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts.
One year after liberation, Ukrainians in Kherson hold on to hope amid constant shelling
One year since Ukraine retook the city of Kherson from occupying Russian forces, residents have grown accustomed to hearing outgoing fire from the left bank of the Dnieper river, where Russian troops are positioned. They know that familiar crackle means they have seven seconds to find a shelter, or a sturdy wall to hide behind.
Montreal
-
Police open hate crime probe as shootings at 2 Montreal Jewish schools leave parents on edge
Parents say they are anxious about sending their young children to school after shootings at both United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. and Yeshiva Gedola.
-
Shots fired at Griffintown restaurant
Gunshots were fired at a restaurant in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. Montrealers to honour veterans at Remembrance Day Ceremony downtown
The annual Remembrance Day Ceremony is set to take place Saturday morning at the cenotaph in downtown Montreal.
London
-
Calls for action after another crash shuts Riverside Drive
London police have posted to social media that Riverside Drive is closed to all traffic between Beaverbrook Avenue and Upper Avenue.
-
Cadet vigil held at Victoria Park Cenotaph to honour fallen soldiers
On the evening before Remembrance Day, a cadet vigil was held at the Victoria Park Cenotaph in London, Ont.
-
City hall spent $1 million on social housing software that it might never use
The financial fallout is much worse than originally thought as city hall considers abandoning the development of custom computer software after 12 years.
Kitchener
-
Two charged with murder and kidnapping of Kitchener, Ont. man
Police have arrested two men for the kidnapping and murder of Jason John Brown in 2019.
-
Fast-expanding magic mushroom chain opens another Ont. location
The newest branch of the chain FunGuyz opened its doors in Cambridge, Ont. last month. The owner says its their 14th location.
-
Fireworks for Diwali? Some cities say light shows are a 'no'
Fireworks are also synonymous with Diwali, but the rules for setting them off vary depending on where you live.
Northern Ontario
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.
-
Sudbury murder victim died of blunt force injuries, police say
A 40-year-old woman whose remains were found in a wooded area of Greater Sudbury this week died of blunt force injuries, police said Friday.
-
Police arrest Niagara Falls murder suspect in Sudbury
A man charged with second-degree murder was arrested in Greater Sudbury on Thursday evening.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here is what you need to know about the National Remembrance Day service in Ottawa
The National Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Royal Canadian Legion branches will also host Remembrance Day ceremonies across the city.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa this week.
-
What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the schedule changes in Ottawa on Saturday for Remembrance Day. With Remembrance Day on a Saturday, the city of Ottawa says there will be schedule impacts on Monday, Nov. 13 as well.
Windsor
-
‘It was very eye-opening’: high school students, staff and veterans mark Remembrance Day with service
Students, staff and several veterans came together at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School for a traditional Remembrance Day service on Friday, a day ahead of the official ceremony at Windsor’s Cenotaph.
-
Future of SafePoint remains uncertain
Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky told a gathering Friday morning she doesn't beg very often, but the issue of funding for the SafePoint consumption and treatment site warrants the ask.
-
NextStar begins hiring for production jobs
The hiring has begun for production work at Windsor’s battery plant.
Barrie
-
Drug dealer sentenced after Wasaga Beach man's fatal overdose on 3x lethal amount of fentanyl
A convicted drug dealer will spend eight years behind bars for selling a deadly dose of fentanyl to a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man.
-
2 suspects wanted for tying up employees, robbing Barrie credit union armed with firearms
The hunt is now on for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Barrie, Ont. bank late Thursday Morning.
-
Honda Canada boosts wages and compensation at Alliston, Ont. facility
Honda Canada announced it is boosting employee wages and compensation at its Alliston plant.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. government response to post-tropical storm Fiona co-ordinated but flawed
A new report says P.E.I.'s response last year to post-tropical storm Fiona was well-co-ordinated, but says there's room for improvement for government agencies and their partners.
-
Woman, 78, arrested for impaired driving after hitting parked cars: P.E.I. RCMP
Prince Edward Island RCMP has arrested a 78-year-old woman after an alleged impaired driving incident in Stratford Thursday night.
-
Cape Breton mine idle, employees laid off: sources
A Cape Breton mine has no timeline for when or if work will resume, CTV News has learned.
Calgary
-
'Can't move forward': Family of missing man agonizing as Alberta sets record overdose death rate
The family of a man missing for months fear for his life as new data shows Alberta is on track for the deadliest year of recorded opioid deaths.
-
Calgary shooting victim suffers serious injuries, 2 others hurt in crash
Calgary police are investigating a shooting and subsequent car crash in the northeast on Thursday that sent several people to hospital.
-
Man, believed to be armed, arrested after making threats near Bragg Creek campground: RCMP
A man who was making threats and believed to be armed near a campground in the Bragg Creek, Alta., area has been taken into custody.
Winnipeg
-
Remembrance Day services taking place in Manitoba
Remembrance Day services are taking place throughout the province, including in Winnipeg.
-
-
'Brutally taken away': Downtown display draws attention to kidnapped Israelis
A public exhibition honouring hundreds of people kidnaped in the Israel/Hamas war was on display in downtown Winnipeg Friday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
More images of Randall Hopley released as hunt for sex offender continues
Vancouver police released additional photos of Randall Hopley Friday, as the search for the convicted sex offender continues.
-
How to watch the Vancouver's 99th Remembrance Day ceremony
Thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Vancouver on Remembrance Day to pay their respects to the Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
-
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim reflects on hits, misses after one year in office
A year ago this week, Ken Sim and his colleagues were sworn in after voters elected seven A Better City Vancouver councillors and put Sim in the mayor’s chair.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
-
Experts suggest gun buyback, new task force in wake of 'extremely traumatizing' Edmonton shooting
Police in Edmonton are "not entirely" responsible for a rise in gun violence, but a pair of local criminologists agree that now is a good time to review how they prevent and respond to shootings.
-
This is where Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held in the Edmonton area on Nov. 11
There will be a number of Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Edmonton area on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.