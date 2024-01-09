TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person taken to hospital after fire at Riverside home

    Toronto Fire

    One man has been transported to hospital after a fire broke out at a residential building in the Riverside area.

    Fire crews were called to a building in the area of Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East shortly before 8:30 a.m.

    They responded to a third floor unit at the building once they arrived, Toronto police said.

    A man in his 50s was subsequently transported to hospital in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

    A number of roads are closed in the area to accommodate emergency vehicles.

    There’s no word so far on how the fire started.

