TORONTO
Toronto

‘Suspicious’ fire destroys Oshawa townhouse

A firefighter can be seen putting out a townhouse on fire in Oshawa. A firefighter can be seen putting out a townhouse on fire in Oshawa.
Share

Police are investigating after a suspicious fire broke out inside an Oshawa townhouse Sunday morning.

Durham Regional Police say that they received the call before 5 a.m. to the Eddystone Path, where a new townhome complex has recently been built.

There, several residents were evacuated and housed inside local transits while the fire was being put out. There was no information on injuries.

Police confirmed with CP24 that the fire has been deemed suspicious and that an investigation is ongoing.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News