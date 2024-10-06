‘Suspicious’ fire destroys Oshawa townhouse

Police are investigating after a suspicious fire broke out inside an Oshawa townhouse Sunday morning.

Durham Regional Police say that they received the call before 5 a.m. to the Eddystone Path, where a new townhome complex has recently been built.

There, several residents were evacuated and housed inside local transits while the fire was being put out. There was no information on injuries.

Police confirmed with CP24 that the fire has been deemed suspicious and that an investigation is ongoing.