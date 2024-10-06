Inmate dies following assault at Toronto jail, another prisoner charged

A 54-year-old inmate at the Toronto South Detention Centre has been charged in connection with a deadly jail beating late last week that claimed the life of a 69-year-old prisoner.

The incident happened on Oct. 3 at the correctional facility at 160 Horner Ave., just east of Kipling Avenue and south of the Gardiner Expressway, in south Etobicoke.

Police said that the victim was injured and taken to hospital, but died the following day on Oct. 4.

He has been identified as 69-year-old Euplio Cusano of Toronto. Cusano is the city’s 70th murder victim of the year.

On Sunday, Ivan Ademovic, 54, of Toronto, was charged with manslaughter. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 7.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.