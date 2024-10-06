TORONTO
Toronto

Man seriously injured in stabbing in Toronto’s Weston area

A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a Sept 6 stabbing near Weston Road and Coulter Avenue. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a Sept 6 stabbing near Weston Road and Coulter Avenue. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)


A man has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood on Sunday night.

The incident happened near Weston Road and Coulter Avenue, north of Church Street.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 9:19 p.m. for reports of someone who had been stabbed during a fight.

At the scene, officers found a man with stab wounds.

Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital via emergency run. His injuries are considered serious, said police.

 An unknown number of suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

Motorists should expect road closures in the area, they said.

The investigation is ongoing. 

