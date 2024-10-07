Man dead following two-vehicle collision in North York

A man has died following a two-vehicle collision in North York on Sunday night.

The crash happened in the Parkway Forest neighbourhood near Don Mills Road and Parkway Forest Drive, just north of Highway 401.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Police said paramedics transported a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In an update, police confirmed that the man later died of his injuries.