TORONTO
Toronto

One person dead in large house fire in south Etobicoke: police

Crews are on the scene of a fatal house fire on Miles Road in Etobicoke on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (Tim Constable/CP24) Crews are on the scene of a fatal house fire on Miles Road in Etobicoke on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (Tim Constable/CP24)
Share

One person is dead in a house fire in Etobicoke Saturday night, Toronto police said.

Fire crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Miles Road around 6:41 p.m. for a house fire.

Toronto police said they received reports of large flames and windows exploding. Toronto Fire Services told CP24 that one resident was located inside the home and rescued.

The resident was without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News