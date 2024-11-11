Stabbing sends man to Toronto trauma centre: police

One man was transported to hospital early Monday morning after a stabbing in the northwest end of the city, Toronto police say.

It happened near Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Police said an altercation broke out between two people and one male suffered stab wounds.

Life-saving measures were preformed by first-responders and the victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment, police said. The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Toronto police have not released any information on possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing, police said.