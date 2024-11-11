TORONTO
Toronto

Stabbing sends man to Toronto trauma centre: police

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Share

One man was transported to hospital early Monday morning after a stabbing in the northwest end of the city, Toronto police say.

It happened near Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Police said an altercation broke out between two people and one male suffered stab wounds.

Life-saving measures were preformed by first-responders and the victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment, police said. The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Toronto police have not released any information on possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News