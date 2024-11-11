Multi-vehicle collision involving school bus in Markham sends 1 to hospital

A three-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Markham on Monday has sent one driver to the hospital, police say.

York Regional Police said it happened in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Hillmount Road.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles has serious injuries, but did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the collision.

York police told CP24 that kids were on board the bus at the time but confirmed none of them nor the bus driver sustained any injuries.

Officers urged drivers to avoid the area as they investigate.