What will Taylor Swift's Eras Tour mean for Toronto's economy?
Toronto is expected to see an economic boost to the tune of nearly $300 million thanks to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour, which will be making a stop in Canada’s largest city for a six-show run later this month.
In direct spending alone, Destination Toronto President Andrew Weir said, recent estimates suggest that the tour will bring in about $150 million.
“That’s new money coming into our economy. So that money continues to circulate and recirculate,” he added.
“You spend $100 at a restaurant, the restaurant then goes and re-spends that same money on labour, on ingredients, on a graphic design firm to redesign their menus, all those sorts of things. So that’s the what we call indirect and induced benefits of the spending.”
When adding it all up, Weir said, it amounts to about $280 million for the city.
“(It is) really a very, very significant infusion because that’s new money in our city. It didn’t start the day in our economy, but it ends the day in our economy and it’s how we grow our economy by bringing new money in from outside.”
While Toronto is no stranger to big events, there are a few things that make the Eras Tour special, he said.
“This is just the volume of people that are travelling. Because there are six shows and because this tour has been such a global phenomenon, people are really travelling from around the world to be here, and particularly because it’s the end of the tour,” he said.
“That creates a huge opportunity for the city because not only do we have all that visitation coming in in the moment, but it’s also a big reputational lift because people see that Toronto is… such an important stop on her tour.”
Swift will perform six sold-out shows in Toronto on Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23.
Tourism still recovering from pandemic
Businesses hoping to get in the action should find ways to “attach” themselves to the Taylor Swift story, Weir told CP24.
“You’ve got a concert like this that’s driving all these thousands of people into the city and we have an opportunity, we as a city have an opportunity, to help these visitors see and do more beyond just go to the concert,” he said.
“There’s so many other Taylor Swift experiences going on, you know bars that have Taylor Swift drinks and we’ve seen things at The Zoo and Ripley’s Aquarium, and the CN Tower and other attractions that are building a Taylor script into the experience.”
He said the concert comes at a time when Toronto’s tourism sector is still working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The good news is we’re working our way back from the steep decline we saw in the pandemic. The bad news is we’re still working our way back,” he said.
“Overall, our international travel is still down. American business is up to about 85 per cent of where it was before the pandemic but that still leaves a gap.”
He said events like this go a long way to help bring Toronto back to where it was pre-pandemic.
“We can’t stop trying to attract more major events… Those drive visitation, they drive spending, they drive real business in our community.”
Hotels, restaurants bracing for big boosts
Restaurants and hotels in the city are preparing for the biggest surge in demand as visitors descend on Toronto for the concert series.
Sara Anghel, president and CEO of the Greater Toronto Hotel Association, said the industry is ready for the surge in customers.
“Swiftmania will be sweeping Toronto at a critical time of year, when business travel is starting to wind down and holiday leisure travel has not quite picked up,” she said in a written statement to CP24.
“The economic impact of the Eras Tour is expected to be felt throughout the city.”
Many visitors have lamented about the high cost of accommodations, with some hotels in the core of the city surpassing $2,000 a night for a standard room during the Toronto leg of the tour.
“When there’s a busy period, when a Super Bowl goes to a particular city in the U.S., there’s a lot of demand so of course pricing is going to be higher,” Weir said.
“As any business, you’ve got to seize on these moments of demand… that’s just the way any sector works. The hotel industry is no different in that way.”
Restaurants are also preparing for a boost in activity during a traditionally slow period in Toronto.
‘A scale we’ve never seen before’
Restaurants Canada President and CEO Kelly Higginson said while the organization has crunched some numbers based on past concerts in Toronto, it is hard to nail down an estimate for how much more cash restaurants in the city will bring in as a result of the concerts.
“This is like a scale we’ve never seen before so we’ll have to wait and see,” she told CP24.com.
“We’ll certainly be getting the data shortly after and we’ll be able to report on that but it’ll be pretty exciting to see the impact over the days.”
She said the timing of the shows are ideal as restaurants typically slow down in November ahead of the holiday season.
“It’s pretty exciting to think about the surge, especially right now. We’ve had a drop in foot traffic and discretionary spending over the last number of months just with the affordability issues so we certainly welcome the activity,” she told CP24.
“We’ve just shut down patios and we had a challenging tourism season. It wasn’t as fruitful as we usually hope. So this is definitely going to be something we welcome and look forward to.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Today Canadians will remember and honour the sacrifice of men and women in uniform who gave their lives in service of the country's values and principles.
Canada cancels automatic 10-year multiple-entry visas, tightens rules
Canada has announced changes to their visitor visa policies, effectively ending the automatic issuance of 10-year multiple-entry visas, according to new rules outlined by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets misprint on 'Wicked' dolls packaging that links to porn site
Toy giant Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets an error on the packaging of its 'Wicked' movie-themed dolls, which mistakenly links toy buyers to a pornographic website.
Trump announces Tom Homan, former director of immigration enforcement, will serve as 'border czar'
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says that Tom Homan, his former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, will serve as "border czar" in his incoming administration.
Alien-like signal from 2023 has been decoded. The next step is to figure out what it means
If Earth's astronomical observatories were to pick up a signal from outer space, it would need an all-hands-on-deck effort to decipher the extraterrestrial message. A father-daughter team of citizen scientists recently deciphered the message. Its meaning, however, remains a mystery.
Family of Second World War veteran killed in France shares his life and legacy
Two nephews of the beloved Harry R. Hamilton share stories about his life and legacy.
Bleeding and in pain, a woman endured a harrowing wait for miscarriage care due to Georgia's restrictive abortion law
Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision eliminated the federal right to abortion, miscarriage management has become trickier and in some cases, deadlier.
Montreal dockworkers reject deal with lockout to begin
The union representing some 1,200 dockworkers at the Port of Montreal has overwhelmingly rejected a deal with their employers association.
His wife was swept away by Hurricane Helene’s floodwaters. Now he’s been scammed out of nearly US$40,000
Rod Ashby was desperate to find his wife Kim Ashby after their newly built home in Elk Park, North Carolina, was swept away by Hurricane Helene’s floodwaters in late September and she went missing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
'National shame': country’s largest military cemetery could run out of funding
With fewer interments and rising maintenance fees, the money for Canada's largest military cemetery will run out in three to four years.
-
Employers lock out longshore workers in Montreal after contract offer rejected
The employers association at the Port of Montreal locked out nearly 1,200 longshore workers, bringing a halt to traffic at the port.
-
What’s open and closed in Montreal this Remembrance Day
Though most businesses are expected to be open on Remembrance Day, there are some establishments that will be closed to commemorate the holiday.
Ottawa
-
Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Today Canadians will remember and honour the sacrifice of men and women in uniform who gave their lives in service of the country's values and principles.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa.
-
Expert encourages Ottawa to rethink approach to dog parks after west end park fiasco
After months of controversy surrounding a dog park in Ottawa's west end, a solution has been reached to divide the park in half.
Northern Ontario
-
Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets misprint on 'Wicked' dolls packaging that links to porn site
Toy giant Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets an error on the packaging of its 'Wicked' movie-themed dolls, which mistakenly links toy buyers to a pornographic website.
-
Bleeding and in pain, a woman endured a harrowing wait for miscarriage care due to Georgia's restrictive abortion law
Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision eliminated the federal right to abortion, miscarriage management has become trickier and in some cases, deadlier.
-
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish
Donald Trump has said he wouldn't be a dictator — 'except for Day 1.' According to his own statements, he's got a lot to do on that first day in the White House.
Kitchener
-
Experts investigate possible tornado in Fergus, Ont.
A team of tornado experts is heading to Fergus, Ont. after a storm ripped through the area Sunday night.
-
Man stabbed in neck at Guelph bar
A man is facing an attempted murder charge after an attack at a bar in downtown Guelph.
-
How to watch Kitchener's Remembrance Day Ceremony
People across Canada will pause to reflect Monday at Remembrance Day Ceremonies across the country.
London
-
Remembrance Day 2024 in downtown London, Ont.
The events will start at 10:15 a.m. with a parade that forms up in front of the Delta London Armories, marches east on Dundas Street and turns north onto Waterloo Street to Dufferin Avenue, the west to the Cenotaph.
-
Fatal crash near Thamesford: OPP
Emergency crews responded to the scene on Road 68/Highway 2 east of Thamesford around 7 p.m.
-
Sarnia, Ont. police make 'high-risk' arrests, charge 3 with kidnapping
On Friday, the Sarnia Police Service (SPS) received a report of an alleged abduction in the area of Kathleen Avenue and Walnut Avenue.
Windsor
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Remembrance Day in Windsor, Ont.
Representatives of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, military representatives, wreath bearers, government officials, and members of the public will attend the Cenotaph at City Hall Square for the outdoor service.
-
Alleged drunk driver arrested after passing out in vehicle, holding up traffic: CKPS
One person has been arrested after Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) received multiple complaints about an alleged drunk driver.
-
Death confirmed at Ambassador Bridge after hours-long closure
More details have been released about a police investigation at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI.
Barrie
-
Wind alert issued for Simcoe County with gusts up to 80km/h
Environment Canada issued a weather alert for Barrie, Collingwood and surrounding areas, alerting residents about the wicked winds that are expected to pick up to 80 kilometres per hour in the afternoon hours.
-
Barrie hosts Remembrance Day ceremony honouring veterans
Barrie residents gathered on Monday to honour Canada’s veterans and pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed for the country.
-
Driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash
A driver is facing multiple charges after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Winnipeg and around Manitoba
Remembrance Day is today, and a number of ceremonies are taking place around the province to honour those who gave their lives to serve our country.
-
Murray Sinclair remembered by thousands at national commemorative service
A pillar in Canada’s history was honoured in Winnipeg Sunday afternoon, with thousands showing up to pay tribute to the life and legacy of the late Murray Sinclair.
-
Man identified in Winnipeg stabbing death, suspect charged
Winnipeg police have identified two men involved in a stabbing incident earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers mark Remembrance Day under grey, rainy skies
Maritimers will stop Monday to remember those who have served, and continue to serve, in Canada's armed forces for Remembrance Day.
-
Cape Breton senior recalls life in German-occupied France, mother’s death during Second World War
A Cape Breton senior recalls her life in German-occupied France, and her mother’s death, during the Second World War.
-
'It is the most special place': Remembrance Day ceremony held in Ypres
Thousand of people gathered at the Menin Gate in the Ypres, Belgium for Monday’s Remembrance Day Ceremony.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10:45 A.M. MT
LIVE @ 10:45 A.M. MT Lest we forget: Remembrance Day events in and around Edmonton
Monday is Remembrance Day, a time to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Mild temperatures, but cloudy and a bit breezy
This is shaping up to be one of the warmest Remembrance Days in the past decade, at least, for temperatures.
-
Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Today Canadians will remember and honour the sacrifice of men and women in uniform who gave their lives in service of the country's values and principles.
Calgary
-
Remembrance Day honoured in Calgary
Calgarians will be observing Remembrance Day at a number of different ceremonies across the city, including at the Hangar Flight Museum.
-
Plumbing work led to fire at Saddle Ridge home, officials say
A home in the northeast Calgary community of Saddle Ridge was damaged in a fire on Sunday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mild forecast for Remembrance Day ceremonies in Calgary
Conditions were warm early Monday and expected to remain that way for most of the day.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening in Regina for Remembrance Day
There will be two ceremonies taking place in Regina for Remembrance Day, hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion.
-
'A part of history': Regina author's book tells story of own parents separated by war
Regina author Valerie Crowther is celebrating the release of her book ‘War Letters: Linking Lives in the Second World War.’
-
'Honestly didn't think we'd be having this talk today': Riders hold final media availability for the season
It was a somber day at Mosaic Stadium as members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders officially cleaned out their stalls and closed the book on the 2024 season.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP searching for suspect after Sask. man injured in 'targeted' shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect after a man was seriously injured in a farm-related incident in Montreal Lake.
-
'Honestly didn't think we'd be having this talk today': Riders hold final media availability for the season
It was a somber day at Mosaic Stadium as members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders officially cleaned out their stalls and closed the book on the 2024 season.
-
Regina Rams win Hardy Cup against Saskatchewan Huskies
The Regina Rams claimed the Hardy Cup after a hard fought battle against the Saskatoon Huskies 19-14 on Saturday in the first all Saskatchewan U-Sports western conference final since 2002.
Vancouver
-
Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Today Canadians will remember and honour the sacrifice of men and women in uniform who gave their lives in service of the country's values and principles.
-
How to watch the Vancouver's 100th Remembrance Day ceremony
Thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Vancouver on Monday to observe the city’s 100th Remembrance Day ceremony.
-
Incredibly rare cloud formations spotted looming over Vancouver
Weather watchers were treated to an exceptionally rare display on Friday evening as rare cloud formations filled Vancouver skies.
Vancouver Island
-
Damage, power outages possible as 'intense' storm approaches B.C. coast: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says heavy rain and winds could cause power outages on Vancouver Island as an "intense" storm system is set to hit the B.C. coast Sunday.
-
6 deer hit by vehicles in 6 hours on B.C. highways: ministry
Six deer were struck by vehicles in six different locations in a six-hour period on B.C. highways on Saturday, according to the transportation ministry.
-
Port employers 'refusing to bargain,' cut off talks in less than an hour: Union
The union for locked-out port workers in British Columbia says the BC Maritime Employers Association cut off talks in less than an hour Saturday, refusing to budge on a final offer that the union has so far rejected.