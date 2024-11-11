Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core

A man believed to be in his 40s has been rushed to a trauma centre following a stabbing in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dundas and Bay streets shortly before 12:15 p.m. after the victim was located with stab wounds.

Toronto Paramedic Services said one man was subsequently transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word so far on possible suspects.