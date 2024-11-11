TORONTO
Toronto

    • Maple Leafs place Pacioretty on injured reserve due to lower-body injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty, left, chases the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Vernon Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty, left, chases the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Vernon
    The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forward Max Pacioretty on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the team announced Monday.

    The 35-year-old left-winger has been listed as week-to-week by the Leafs.

    Pacioretty has six points (two goals, four assists) in 13 games for Toronto. He signed a one-year deal in October after taking part in training camp on a professional tryout contract.

    Pacioretty joins Auston Matthews on the injured reserve. The Leafs captain put on IR Friday with an upper-body injury.

    The Leafs also said forwards Max Domi and William Nylander did not practice Monday due to maintenance.

    Toronto next hosts the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2024.  

