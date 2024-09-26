TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person dead following two-vehicle collision in Hamilton

    A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice) A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)
    Share

    One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Hamilton Thursday afternoon.

    Emergency crews responded to Barton Street between Sherman Avenue North and Lottridge Street for a crash.

    Police say one person was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

    The cause of the collision is under investigation.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-546-4925.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene's winds batter Florida as Category 3 storm races toward the coast

    Tropical storm force winds began battering Florida on Thursday as Hurricane Helene prepared to make landfall, with forecasters warning that the enormous storm could create a "nightmare" surge along the coast and churn up damaging winds hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News