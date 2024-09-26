Air Canada flight to Toronto diverts due to emergency

TORONTO
    An Air Canada Airbus A330 approaches for landing in Lisbon, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Armando Franca An Air Canada Airbus A330 approaches for landing in Lisbon, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Armando Franca
    An Air Canada flight headed to Toronto from Frankfurt diverted to Edinburgh due to an emergency Thursday, the airline says.

    A spokesperson told CTV News Toronto that flight AC843 diverted to take care of a passenger "suffering from an in-flight medical emergency." The airline could not comment what happened to the passenger, citing privacy reasons.

    According to the flight details on FlightAware, the aircraft departed from Frankfurt Airport at around 5:30 p.m. CEST (11:30 a.m. EST) and was about to start its crossover of the Atlantic Ocean when it turned toward Scotland. The duration of the flight lasted just more than three hours.

    The flight has since departed from Edinurgh, Air Canada says, and is estimated to land in Toronto just before 10:45 p.m. EST.

