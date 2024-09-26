Woman dead after transport truck collides with garbage truck in Mississauga

A woman driving a garbage truck died after colliding with a transport truck in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.

Peel police and paramedics were called just before 2:30 p.m. for a collision in the area of Goreway Drive and Derry Road.

Police said the two drivers were transported to hospitals with life-threatening and critical injuries, but the garbage truck driver was later pronounced dead.

Images from the scene show the cabs of both trucks severely damaged, with mangled debris scattered around the scene.

A tractor trailer and a garbage truck collide in the area of Goreway Drive and Derry Road West in Mississauga on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (CP24)

The cause of the collision is unknown. It is unclear which direction the two trucks were travelling at the time of the incident.

“At this time, this is a fresh investigation, and I have very limited details to share right now,” Const. Moulika Sharma told reporters on Thursday.

“We are looking at all the possibilities, and our Mission Collision Bureau (is) investigating all the circumstances surrounding this incident as to what may have occurred at that time which caused this collision.”

She noted that the Ministry of Labour had been advised about the incident.

An area resident told CP24 that the garbage truck was pulling out of an apartment building and collided with the transport truck. He claimed that the transport truck was “barrelling through the red, maybe a yellow light,” and crossed the centre line to avoid rear-ending other vehicles.

“They hit head-on,” the resident said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.