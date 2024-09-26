TORONTO
Toronto

Suspect arrested following 'targeted' shooting in King City

A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
One person is in custody, while another is in the hospital with unknown injuries following what police are calling a “targeted” shooting in York Region on Thursday morning.

The gunfire occurred in King City, near Bathurst Street and Bloomington Road.

York Regional Police said they were called to that area shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.

“An officer in the area was quick to respond and locate the source of the gunshots,” they said in a post on social media.

Police said that one person has been arrested. It is unclear what charges, if any, they could face.

A male is in the hospital with gunshot wounds. The severity of his injuries is not immediately clear.

“The incident is targeted. However, the call is still in its early stages and ongoing,” the social media post from police notes.

