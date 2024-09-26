TORONTO
Toronto

    • Maple Leafs' Berube says Auston Matthews' upper-body injury is not too serious

    Share

    Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube says he doesn't think Auston Matthews' upper-body injury is too serious and expects the captain to be fine.

    Matthews returned to practice Thursday after getting a couple of days off the ice for what Berube called maintenance. Matthews was not scheduled to play in Toronto's home preseason game Thursday night against Montreal.

    "We don't want lingerie injuries and things like that going on," Berube told reporters. "So, we've got to make sure that we're smart."

    Matthews came off leading the NHL with 69 goals last season. He's in the first year of a US$53-million contract.

    The team named him captain, replacing John Tavares, in August. The Leafs' regular-season opener is Oct. 9 against the Canadiens.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast

    Helene strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane hours ahead of its expected landfall on Florida's northwest coast Thursday night, and forecasters warned that the enormous storm could create a 'nightmare' surge in coastal areas and bring dangerous winds and rain across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News