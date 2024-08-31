TORONTO
Toronto

One person dead after shooting in Toronto's Oakridge area

Emergency crews respond to a fatal shooting in the area of Danforth and Warden avenues Friday, August 30, 2024. Emergency crews respond to a fatal shooting in the area of Danforth and Warden avenues Friday, August 30, 2024.
One person has been pronounced dead following a shooting in the Oakridge area in Scarborough.

Police were called to the area of Danforth and Warden avenues around 11:25 p.m. after gunshots were reported in the area.

Police said they found a male shooting victim in front of a home. Officers tried to resuscitate the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect or suspects may have fled in a dark SUV. No detailed suspect description has been provided so far.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to reach out to investigators.

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

