OHL player Connor Lockhart returns after police investigation, 'indefinite suspension'

Connor Lockhart, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player who was under investigation by both police and the league, returned to the Oshawa Generals lineup Saturday night following the conclusion of those investigations.

In a statement, the OHL said its investigation into the 21-year-old Kanata, Ont. forward’s conduct had concluded and that the Durham Regional Police Service had also “closed this matter.”

“The League investigation revealed that Lockhart violated OHL rules and the League’s Code of Conduct. This is in addition to the findings of a previous Oshawa Generals team investigation that determined the player violated team rules,” the league said.

It’s unclear why Lockhart was under investigation, but the league announced it had placed him on an “indefinite suspension” on Feb. 7--which turned out to be a total of eight games following Saturday night’s return. The league said that length of suspension was “appropriate.”

A spokesperson for Durham police told CTV News Toronto in an email that they had "no grounds to lay charges based on the information" they received throughout the course of their investigation.

"As such no further information will be released," police said.

In a post to X Saturday afternoon, Lockhart thanks his family and loved ones following the conclusion of the investigations.

“I am excited to get back to doing what I love, playing hockey,” he wrote in the post

Lockhart was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in 2021, but the team did not sign him.