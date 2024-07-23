'A disturbing trend': Toronto police seeing uptick in assaults against parking officers
Toronto police say they are seeing an increase in the number of assaults on parking enforcement officers (PEOs) in the city, which the chief of police is describing as a “disturbing trend.”
“In most of these cases, the member was assaulted while they served a parking ticket. This is unacceptable behaviour,” Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said at a news conference on Tuesday to address the issue.
Police said the number of assaults against Toronto PEOs has been growing in recent years, with six incidents in 2021, 15 incidents in 2022 and 46 incidents in 2023. As of July 18 of this year, police have seen 27 assaults so far.
Toronto Police Association President Jon Reid spoke alongside Demkiw and said some officers in the 370-member unit have been spat on and punched while performing their duties.
“They do not deserve to be cursed at, pushed, punched, let alone have to jump out of the way of a moving vehicle. They deserve to go home to their families and feel safe and unscathed,” Reid said.
Carol Raymond is a PEO who patrols the city’s west end and say she has “lost count” of the number of times she’s been assaulted.
Most recently, while she was on patrol in the area of Yonge and Bloor streets in March, she said the driver of a vehicle tried to run her over after she issued them a ticket.
“I gave the ticket and as I’m walking away I could hear the engine revving, and as I looked [behind me], he was going to hit me with the vehicle and I had to get out of the way,” she told CP24 following Tuesday’s news conference.
Carol Raymond, a Toronto Parking Enforcement Officer (PEO, speaks to CP24 on July 23, 2024.
She said the driver in that case was arrested and charged as their licence plate information had already been recorded.
This is a developing story. More to come.
