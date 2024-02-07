OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation

An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.

In a statement on Wednesday, the OHL announced the suspension of Connor Lockhart, who currently plays for the Oshawa Generals.

The league said it was made aware on Tuesday that Durham police were investigating the 21-year-old Kanata, Ont. player.

“This follows the team and League suspending Lockhart following a League and team Code of Conduct matter. Given that the matter is now under police investigation, the team and League will have no further comment at this time,” the OHL said.

It was not immediately clear why Lockhart is under investigation.

When asked for details, Durham police said they would not release any information as it would jeopardize the process and interfere with the investigation.

“In the event charges are laid in any investigation or there is a public safety component would we then release further information,” police said in an e-mail statement to CP24.

Lockhart was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in 2021, but the team did not sign him and his rights are not currently held by any NHL franchise.