TORONTO
Toronto

Suspect accused of sexually assaulting same person 3 times did not know victim, police say

Sandeep, 21, is seen in this photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout) Sandeep, 21, is seen in this photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Share

A suspect arrested for allegedly sexually assaulted the same person on three separate occasions in the city’s downtown core did not know the victim prior to the incidents, Toronto police say.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Carlton and Parliament streets on Sunday afternoon for a report of a sexual assault in the area.

Police allege that over a three-week period between July 1 and July 21, a man sexually assaulted a victim during three separate incidents. Police allege the victim and suspect were not known to one another.

According to police, the accused, who is known only by the name Sandeep, was arrested on Sunday and charged with three counts of sexual assault, criminal harassment, and obstructing a peace officer. Investigators said the accused is 21 and is a resident of Toronto.

Police said they believe there may be other victims and are urging anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?

Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News