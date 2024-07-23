Suspect accused of sexually assaulting same person 3 times did not know victim, police say

A suspect arrested for allegedly sexually assaulted the same person on three separate occasions in the city’s downtown core did not know the victim prior to the incidents, Toronto police say.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Carlton and Parliament streets on Sunday afternoon for a report of a sexual assault in the area.

Police allege that over a three-week period between July 1 and July 21, a man sexually assaulted a victim during three separate incidents. Police allege the victim and suspect were not known to one another.

According to police, the accused, who is known only by the name Sandeep, was arrested on Sunday and charged with three counts of sexual assault, criminal harassment, and obstructing a peace officer. Investigators said the accused is 21 and is a resident of Toronto.

Police said they believe there may be other victims and are urging anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.