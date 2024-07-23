Suspect accused of sexually assaulting same person 3 times did not know victim, police say
A suspect arrested for allegedly sexually assaulted the same person on three separate occasions in the city’s downtown core did not know the victim prior to the incidents, Toronto police say.
According to police, officers were called to the area of Carlton and Parliament streets on Sunday afternoon for a report of a sexual assault in the area.
Police allege that over a three-week period between July 1 and July 21, a man sexually assaulted a victim during three separate incidents. Police allege the victim and suspect were not known to one another.
According to police, the accused, who is known only by the name Sandeep, was arrested on Sunday and charged with three counts of sexual assault, criminal harassment, and obstructing a peace officer. Investigators said the accused is 21 and is a resident of Toronto.
Police said they believe there may be other victims and are urging anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
U.S. Secret Service director resigns after Trump assassination attempt
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned following an assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump at a rally earlier this month.
What Canadians should know about a possible Kamala Harris U.S. presidency
Observers expect Kamala Harris to follow U.S. President Joe Biden’s roadmap for America’s relationship with Canada as she moves to secure the Democratic party's presidential nomination.
DEVELOPING Wildfire near Jasper National Park prompts evacuation order and highway closures
Multiple wildfires in Jasper National Park flared up with a vengeance late Monday night, forcing all park visitors along with the 4,700 residents of the Jasper townsite to flee west with little notice over mountain roads through darkness, soot, and ash.
Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?
Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.
Quebec mom devastated after man who killed her daughter in hit-and-run gets out after 5 months
A Montreal-area mother is furious with Quebec's justice system because the man who killed her 25-year-old daughter in a 2022 hit-and-run was released from jail after only serving one-sixth of his sentence behind bars.
'They are not taking this decision lightly': Wildfire forces Williams Lake, B.C., seniors homes to move residents
Firefighters continue to battle raging wildfires in B.C.’s Cariboo Region, and concern is growing that recent weather could worsen the situation.
5 of Harris’ more progressive proposals from her 2020 White House bid
As Kamala Harris prepares to run for president against Donald Trump, she will have to lay out for voters her own ideas on how to steer the economy.
NEW 'The Simpsons' are once again getting credit for predicting American politics
In an episode of 'The Simpsons' from 2000, Lisa Simpson becomes U.S. president and wears an outfit strikingly similar to the one America’s first female Vice-President Kamala Harris wore to the 2021 inauguration
China's leaders have floated the idea of raising the retirement age. It hasn't gone down well
China has announced plans to raise some of the world’s lowest statutory retirement ages as it tries to cope with the consequences of a rapidly aging population and a pensions funding crisis.
