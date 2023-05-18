Northern Ontario First Nation gathers in Toronto to launch land theft case

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons

The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, May 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton