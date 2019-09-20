

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Some North York residents say they are worried about rats entering their homes after recent construction in their neighbourhood spurred a rodent problem.

Loreto Marchione, who lives in a home in the area of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West, said he’s caught 19 rats since the problem started over a month ago as the city completed repairs along a sewer.

“Everybody is scared … I’ve never had anything like this in my life,” he said. “I’ve been here 47 years. We’ve seen little mice, once in a while, but nothing like this, this is unbelievable.”

Marchione said he’s spent much of his time over the past several days setting traps around his home, and also helping his bewildered neighbours do the same.



Loreto Marchione has lived in his North York home around Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West for 47 years. (Craig Wadman/CTV News Toronto)

“I did my best, I caught 19 but I don’t know what to say anymore,” he told CTV News Toronto. “Everybody is complaining, it’s not a joke, it’s serious, and that’s why we want some action.”

Marchione and other residents in the area contacted their local councillor Mike Colle and Toronto Public Health. Marchione said they were told someone would take a look at the problem Friday.

CTV News Toronto contacted Colle's office, as well as the city, but has not heard back from either as of Friday afternoon.

Sylvia Simone, who’s lived in her home for more than 50 years, said she noticed the problem in the summer after she saw them running around the neighbourhood.



Sylvia Simone, a North York resident, says her neighbourhood has been infested with rats since the summer. (Craig Wadman/CTV News Toronto)

“They’re just everywhere, it’s a mess,” she said. “I’m worried about them getting into the house when it gets colder, it’s a big problem, it’s not just us, it’s all the neighbours on the street.

Simone said that the problem started after a sewer main was replaced on the street last month. She said the rats came out of the ground, and into the yards.

“I’m kind of terrified of rats,” she said. “We’ve never, never had this this problem in all the time I’ve lived here.”



Loreto Marchione, a North York resident, uses traps like this one to catch rats in his neighbourhood around Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West. (Craig Wadman/CTV News Toronto)

She said Marchione showed her all the rats he caught, and it was a frightening sight because of their size.

“I’m frustrated, I can’t come out of my backyard because I’m scared,” she said. “I don’t want a rat infestation in our neighbourhood.”

With files from Craig Wadman