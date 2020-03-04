TORONTO -- A private college closed its North York campus on Wednesday in order to complete a “thorough, proactive, preventative sanitization” of the area after learning the spouse of a student tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement issued to students on Tuesday, the college said the student, who attends the North York campus on Yonge Street near Sheppard Avenue, has not tested positive for COVID-19 herself, but is remaining in self-isolation as a precaution.

“Our first concern is the safety and wellbeing of all students, and we have acted quickly and promptly in communicating with Public Health Ontario on best prevention measures,” the statement read.

“In the spirit of taking care of our staff and students, CDI College has independently decided to close our North York campus for Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in order to do a thorough, proactive, preventative sanitization of the entire campus and classrooms. Cleanings will continue daily to further prevent the spread of germs.”

As the number of COVID-19 patients increases in Ontario, more facilities are taking extra precautions to clean surfaces that may act as transfer points for the virus.

On Tuesday, the manager of a condominium in Scarborough said that common areas such as the lobby, elevator and laundry rooms will be disinfected after a security guard tested positive for COVID-19.

Transit agencies have also taken extra precautions after learning that a patient in York Region took a GO bus to Richmond Hill Centre prior to being diagnosed. Metrolinx has said they are using a longer-acting anti-microbial to clean its buses and trains in light of the situation.

Similarly, the Toronto Transit Commission has been increasing their daily disinfecting protocols.

ICYMI - Since Jan. 26, the #TTC has been doing daily wipe downs of high "grab" points on vehicles and in stations. Here's more...and a shot of TTC staff wiping down a subway train. pic.twitter.com/F7GplwjIBI — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) March 3, 2020

In total, 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ontario. Three of those patients have since recovered and everyone else has been allowed to return to their homes, where they remain in self-isolation.

There are more than 94,000 cases of the illness worldwide.