TORONTO -- As more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are confirmed in Ontario, transit agencies are taking extra precautions to sanitize surfaces that could act as transfer points for the virus.

Over the weekend, York Region Public Health said that a husband and wife, who had recently travelled to Iran, had been diagnosed with the virus. The woman, officials said, boarded a route 40 GO bus at the airport on Feb. 26 at 3:55 p.m. to Richmond Hill Centre.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, the transit agency responsible for GO Transit, said that they took immediate action.

“This wasn’t unexpected because we transport over 300,000 people every day,” Anne Marie Aikins told CTV News Toronto.

While public health did not order Metrolinx to stop using the bus, Aikins said the vehicle was taken out of service and thoroughly cleaned as a precaution.

Aikins also said the agency tested a longer-acting disinfectant or anti-microbial that reportedly will help keep surfaces clean for months at a time. Crews are now using it on both GO buses and GO trains.

The driver of the route 40 bus has not exhibited any symptoms of COVID-19, Aikins said, but he is staying home for a few days as a precaution.

The transit agency released photographs and a video of the cleaning process, saying that they want to continue to communicate with customers in order to stop misinformation from spreading.

Here’s the latest #COVIDー19 update for GO & UP Express customers. We’re testing a long-acting disinfectant/anti-microbial agent on our vehicles, distributing hand sanitizer, & more. Learn about all we’re doing to keep customers & staff safe here: https://t.co/no6BlVmA5t pic.twitter.com/jfzshJO7oj — GO Transit (@GOtransit) March 3, 2020

As for Toronto Transit Commissioner, spokesperson Stuart Green said that crews have been wiping down and disinfecting surfaces daily.

The transit agency will be demonstrating their “enhanced cleaning of subway and bus touchpoints” Tuesday afternoon.

Air travel

Westjet has said that they will be adding two more disinfecting products for return overnight cleaning and will be using the products on all guest contact surfaces such as tray tables, galleys and lavatories.

“WestJet also proactively procured additional preventative resources including sanitizers, masks and gloves that are available to our crew and guests as requested or as required,” the airline said in a statement.

Air Canada’s website says that frequently touched areas are sanitized after each “aircraft turn,” when a plane completes a journey and is preparing to return.

“Aircraft overnighting in a station receive full sanitization, which includes cleaning and sanitizing all hard surfaces, paying special attention to frequently touched surfaces such as armrests, entertainment screens, windows and window shades, light, air vent and call controls, seat controls, lavatories and seat belt buckles,” the website says.

“Coronaviruses do not survive on soft materials (head rests, seat covers, carpets, etc.), however they are replaced if soiled by biological fluids.”

20 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ontario

On Tuesday, Ontario health officials said that two more patients had been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 20.

The virus has impacted more than 90,000 people around the world and has caused more than 2,800 deaths.