No plans to raise GO, UP Express fares amid rising fuel costs, Metrolinx spokesperson says

Metrolinx is not planning to raise GO fare prices anytime soon amid rising fuel costs, the company’s chief spokesperson says.

Anne Marie Aikins says the transit agency is not increasing GO or UP Express fares in the foreseeable future as a result of record-high fuel prices across the Greater Toronto Area.

“I can’t see the future and I don’t want to promise someone that fares are never going up but we don’t have any immediate plans and we usually know when that’s coming,” Aikins said on Metrolinx’s podcast published Thursday.

Aikins added that fuel costs make up only about 10 per cent of Metrolinx’s operating budget.

The agency uses approximately 83 million litres of diesel fuel annually and has access to financial tools such as hedging to help mitigate rising costs.

“It’s just one of those tools that help us provide the best use of taxpayer dollars and allow our GO, bus and rail teams to budget with a greater sense of certainty, so the fuel prices don’t really affect us as much as you might think,” she said.

Metrolinx hasn’t raised PRESTO fares since 2019.

On Friday, gas prices reached a high of 194.9 cents per litre in the GTA, topping the previous record of 190.9 cents per litre on March 10.

Gas prices are expected to continue rising in the coming weeks and reach $2 a litre by the Victoria Day long weekend.

“This is going to get a lot more painful and it is going to be a lot more long-lasting. There really isn’t anything in sight that would cause these prices to drop,” Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague told CP24 on Wednesday.

The soaring gas prices are largely a result of the war in Ukraine and the European Union’s recent decision to cease Russian gas imports by the end of the year.