

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Four members of an Orillia family are safe after a large fire broke out at their home on Christmas.

Images shared from the scene by a CP24 viewer showed large flames rising from the garage at a home on Goldie Drive Monday evening.

Firefighters arrived quickly and were able to stamp out the main blaze. However the flames spread to the attic.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Kirk told CP24.com that crews remain on scene battling hot spots. He said efforts to stamp out the blaze have been hampered by strong winds fanning the flames. Crews are expected to remain at the scene into the late hours, Kirk said.

No injuries have been reported.

Damage at the home has been estimated at between $200,000 and $300,000

It’s not yet clear how the fire started.